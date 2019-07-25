With the official announcement Thursday that the LSU basketball team will meet Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge, Will Wade has his 13-game nonconference slate set for the upcoming season.

Much of the 2019-20 schedule had been known for months, but Wade — for the most part — was able to put the finishing touches to it when it was revealed that LSU will take on Texas in Austin on Jan. 25 in the annual SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

With the addition of Texas, which won the NIT last April, LSU will play a minimum of seven of its 13 games outside the 18-game SEC schedule against teams that won at least 21 games a year ago.

Six of those teams participated in a postseason tournament.

LSU, which went 28-7 last season and was the SEC’s regular-season champion with a 16-2 mark, opens the season on Nov. 8 at home against Bowling Green.

Other home games are scheduled against Nicholls (Nov. 16), Maryland-Baltimore County (Nov. 19), Missouri State (Nov. 29), New Orleans (Dec. 3), Northwestern State (Dec. 8), East Tennessee State (Dec. 18) and Liberty (Dec. 29).

The Tigers will also play at VCU, where Wade previously served as an assistant coach for four seasons and head coach for two more, on Nov. 13.

In addition, they'll face USC in the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Dec. 21 as part of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame doubleheader.

Wade’s team will also participate in the Jamaica Classic on Nov. 22 and 24.

The official tournament schedule hasn't been released, but a media outlet reported last week that LSU will play Utah State and Rhode Island in Montego Bay.

Utah State, Liberty and VCU all played in the NCAA tournament last season.

Liberty, which upset fifth-seeded Mississippi State in a first-round game 80-76, won 29 games, while Utah State won 28 and VCU 25.

Other 20-win teams from a year ago on the schedule are East Tennessee State (24), Bowling Green (22), Texas (21) and Maryland-Baltimore County (21).

In SEC play, LSU will play home-and-home series with Alabama, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Florida and Ole Miss to make up more than half the 18-game league slate.

The Tigers’ other home games are against Georgia, Kentucky, Missouri and Mississippi State with their remaining road games at Tennessee, South Carolina, Vanderbilt and Auburn.

Dates and times for the SEC games are expected to be released later this summer.

LSU's non-conference schedule

Fri., Nov. 8 — Bowling Green (season opener)

Wed., Nov. 13 — at VCU

Sat., Nov. 16 — Nicholls

Tue., Nov. 19 — Maryland-Baltimore County

Fri., Nov. 22 — at Jamaica Classic (opponent TBA)

Sun., Nov. 24 — at Jamaica Classic (opponent TBA)

Fri., Nov. 29 — Missouri State

Tue., Dec. 3 — New Orleans

Sun., Dec 8 — Northwestern State

Wed., Dec. 18 — East Tennessee State

Sat., Dec. 21 — vs. USC (at Staples Center, Los Angeles)

Sun., Dec. 29 — Liberty

Sat., Jan. 25 — at Texas (SEC/Big 12 Challenge)