Listing off a preseason depth chart, Ed Orgeron held back on what he figured most people came to hear at the Baton Rouge Rotary Club meeting Wednesday afternoon in Tiger Stadium.
“I’m saving the quarterback for last,” Orgeron said, provoking quiet laughter.
Orgeron didn’t name LSU’s starting quarterback when he finally broached the subject. That — he said he hoped — is something he’ll be able to do by the end of fall camp. If there isn’t a clear starter by then, Orgeron still wants to avoid rotating quarterbacks in the middle of games.
That would be the same scenario the Tigers were in at the end of spring practice, before they signed Ohio State graduate transfer Joe Burrow.
“We don’t want to do that,” said Orgeron, who has a 15-6 record going into his second full season as LSU’s head coach. “We want to play one quarterback.”
The choice of quarterback will affect the schemes of the new spread offense under new offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.
If sophomore Myles Brennan wins the job, Orgeron said, the Tigers will run a pro-style offense. If junior Justin McMillan wins out, they’ll run a dual-threat offense. Orgeron said “we’ll find out what” Burrow can do, adding he “can be a dual-threat quarterback.”
Orgeron also suggested that a wildcat package could be built around Lowell Narcisse, a 6-2, 231-pound redshirt freshman who is returning from two ACL injuries.
“Narcisse is probably one of the most talented linebacker — looks like a linebacker — quarterbacks that we’ve had,” Orgeron said. “He’s a bull. He can run the football.”
Before Burrow transferred to LSU, Orgeron “thought he was going to Cincinnati,” which he said offered Burrow the starting position. Orgeron credited new safeties coach Bill Busch, a defensive analyst at Ohio State in 2015, with convincing Burrow to come to Baton Rouge.
“He had an in with Joe Burrow,” Orgeron said. “He’s a big reason we got him.”