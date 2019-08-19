LSU is ranked No. 6 in the AP preseason poll, which was released Monday morning.
LSU has been ranked in the AP preseason poll in 19 consecutive seasons, and the last time the program was ranked within the Top 10 was 2016, when they were ranked No. 5.
This year's preseason ranking is the same spot that the Tigers finished in the 2018 season. LSU began the 2018 season ranked No. 25, and the team climbed as high as No. 4 before losing 29-0 to then-No. 1 Alabama. LSU's 40-32 Fiesta Bowl win over then-No. 7 Central Florida convinced voters to set the Tigers at No. 6 in the final poll.
LSU will face five teams in 2019 that are ranked in the AP Top 25: Week 2, No. 10 Texas; Week 6, No. 8 Florida; Week 8, No. 16 Auburn; Week 9, No. Alabama; and Week 12, No. 12 Texas A&M.
In the 83-year history of the AP poll, LSU has been ranked in the preseason in 39 seasons, and the last time LSU started the season ranked No. 1 was 1959.
- Average LSU historical preseason ranking: 10
- Number of times ranked in the AP preseason poll: 39
- Number of times a preseason-ranked LSU finished ranked: 33
- Number of times LSU ranked outside the Top 10 in the preseason and finished ranked in the Top 10: 9
AP Preseason Top 25 (2018 record; Points)
1. Clemson (15-0; 1,540)
2. Alabama (14-1; 1,496)
3. Georgia (11-3; 1,403)
4. Oklahoma (12-2; 1,331)
5. Ohio State (12-2; 1,261)
6. LSU (10-3; 1,199)
7. Michigan (8-5; 1,164)
8. Florida (10-3; 1,054)
9. Notre Dame (12-1; 1,044)
10. Texas (10-4; 1,005)
11. Oregon (9-4; 860)
12. Texas A&M (7-6; 852)
13. Washington (10-4; 786)
14. Utah (9-5; 772)
15. Penn State (9-4; 651)
16. Auburn (8-5; 578)
17. UCF (13-0; 410)
18. Michigan State (10-3; 377)
19. Wisconsin (8-5; 370)
20. Iowa (8-5; 330)
21. Iowa State (8-5; 302)
22. Syracuse (10-3; 209)
23. Washington State (11-2; 200)
24. Nebraska (4-8; 154)
25. Stanford (9-4; 141)
Others receiving votes:
Missouri 117, Army 94, Mississippi State 87, Miami (FL) 70, Northwestern 63, TCU 57, Virginia 44, Boise State 38, Cincinnati 16, South Carolina 15, Virginia Tech 12, Fresno State 8, Utah State 8, Minnesota 7, Memphis 6, Appalachian State 5, West Virginia 3, Oklahoma State 3, Arizona State 3, Arizona 1, USC 1