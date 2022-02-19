Jacob Berry has arrived.
In back-to-back at-bats in the sixth and seventh innings Saturday afternoon, Berry bombarded right field with home runs, his first two as an LSU Tiger. It was already late in what was already a long day for the Maine Black Bears, and this put the Tigers up by 11 runs in the bottom of the seventh.
"I was fired up. I actually called both of them (from the dugout) before the pitch," second baseman Cade Doughty said. "I'm just glad he proved me right."
In truth, the damage had already been done by Doughty, who knocked the first home run of the game in the first inning of LSU's 17-8 victory.
Doughty’s ball lobbed high enough for the crowd to cautiously roar and wait anxiously for its drop. Left fielder Scout Knotts leapt, extending his arm upward, and bumped against the outfield wall as the ball dinged the left-field fence behind him.
The three-run home run ignited an early lead for the Tigers, whose offense took the main stage against the Black Bears on Saturday at Alex Box Stadium.
"I was just sticking to my plan, trying to get a ball I can really drive," Doughty said.
The Tigers went through their whole batting lineup in the first inning, taking a 4-0 lead, which turned into 5-0 in the bottom of the second. The Tigers scored in every inning, extending their scoring streak to 12 straight innings between their two season-opening games.
"I don't know if I've ever seen that before, so that's a tribute to the players' plate discipline," coach Jay Johnson said. "The two-strike hitting thing is a big deal, you find out a lot about your teams and your program based on how good or bad that element of your game is."
Berry’s first home run came in the bottom of the sixth, then Doughty followed with an RBI groundout.
"I'm not trying to make it too complicated, trying to find a way to be productive at bat," Berry said. "You can flip our lineup. It doesn't matter the order; everybody is productive and everybody is going to move the offense. That's the key to our offense."
Doughty led the team at the plate, going 3 for 6 with five RBIs, including one home run and one double. Berry went 3 for 5, including two home runs and three RBIs. Dylan Crews went 3 for 4, knocking a double and a triple and walking twice.
Brayden Jobert continued to take advantage of his opportunity at designated hitter, going 1 for 3 for three RBIs, including a double and a sac fly.
Johnson called it an offensive day at the ballpark, with the wind working to hitters' advantage. But he was pleased with how his pitchers dealt with adversity.
Senior Ma’khail Hilliard had clean outings in the first two innings, retiring batters in a pitch-to-contact battle, but he hit catcher Colby Emmertz to lead off Maine’s first scoring inning in the third. A double by Jake Marquez put the Black Bears in scoring position, then a single by Jake Rainess brought home the first run.
The Black Bears struck again on a double by Quinn McDaniel to put them within two, 5-3. Hilliard returned in the fourth striking out the leadoff batter, forcing a groundout and a flyout to center and walking one for no score.
"I thought Ma'khail got us through a good start. They have eight returning players, a lot of old guys," Johnson said. "They put up that three-run inning, (and) I like that he got that 0 after that three-run inning."
Hillard faced two batters in the fifth before leaving the mound. He allowed four hits and three earned runs, walking one and striking out two.
Left-hander Javen Coleman took his place, pitching three innings, allowing one hit and one earned run, striking out three. True freshman Cale Lansville and transfer Paul Gervase closed out the game in the final inning, striking out two and forcing a flyout to center.
"I thought Javen was really good, gave up one home run, but other than that was outstanding, very efficient," Johnson said. "Cale is going to be very good pitcher here, thought it was a good opportunity to get his feet wet. I thought Paul looked awesome, that was great to see."
Johnson continued to try different lineups as he had the night before later in the game.
Transfer Tyler McManus started behind the plate for the Tigers, then Hayden Travinski came in during the seventh inning. McManus had one passed ball, but offensively he knocked a double and was hit by a pitch, scoring twice.
Collier Cranford came in at shortstop, Josh Pearson at designated hitter, Giovanni DiGiacomo at left field and Josh Stevenson went in at right field, sending Berry to third base.
Jack Merrifield started the day at third base, where Doughty had started the night before, with Will Safford playing second. In addition to his sound defensive play, Merrifield was 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
"He contributed to both sides of the ball the way we thought he would," Johnson said. "He'll be heavily involved. It's kind of a starting 12 or 13 right now."