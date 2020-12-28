It has come a little faster than it normally does, but after just six games the LSU basketball team is set to take a step up in weight class.
Despite playing just half of the usual 12 nonconference games before the start of Southeastern Conference play, LSU dives into its league slate when it faces Texas A&M at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
A COVID-shortened schedule has reduced the usual eight weeks of nonconference play, when coaches usually set their lineups and rotations, to just five weeks.
Additionally, LSU begins its regular 18-game SEC schedule a week earlier than usual with a matchup against nationally-ranked Texas Tech in the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge also to come in late January.
“We have 19 heavyweight fights left, with 18 SEC games and the game against Texas Tech,” LSU coach Will Wade noted Monday. “There are no more middleweights.”
LSU (5-1) did its best under the circumstances, winning games without its two preseason All-SEC picks — point guard Javonte Smart and forward Trendon Watford — and getting through COVID issues that interrupted practices and caused a 12-day layoff from games.
“I’m proud of our guys, we’ve navigated the nonconference as best we can,” Wade said.
Now, after surviving a real challenge from 21½-point underdog Nicholls State 86-80 on Saturday in its first game since Dec. 14, Wade hopes his team is at full strength when it goes against Texas A&M (5-1).
“As of right now, we’re going to have everybody available that we can,” he said Monday. “Let’s hope nothing changes between now and 6 o’clock Tuesday.”
Wade figures he’ll need all hands on deck against Texas A&M, a team he’s 6-0 against since taking over at LSU.
The Aggies have limited their six opponents to an average of 60.7 points a game and are 18th nationally in forcing 18.8 turnovers per game.
The latter is especially concerning considering LSU has given the ball up at least 15 times in it last three outings. The Tigers had a season-high 17 giveaways in a win over Sam Houston State on Dec. 14 and had 15 more against Nicholls State.
Rebounding is another issue for Wade’s team, which was out-rebounded 37-34 by Nicholls with the Colonels getting 17 of them on the offensive glass.
“We’re going to have to handle the ball better than we have been, and we’ll have to defensive rebound quite a bit better than we did Saturday and better than we have all year,” Wade said. “Those are going to be two major areas of emphasis for us.”
Those problems cropped up Saturday when LSU had to overcome some rustiness against a Nicholls State squad that hadn’t played since Dec. 1.
Prior to LSU’s layoff, which saw Wade test positive for the coronavirus and Smart miss the Nicholls game because of COVID protocols, Wade said his team had settled into a rhythm and developed chemistry heading into the latter part of December.
“Our practices had good pace to them … we were practicing well, our team was playing better,” he said. “We had some continuity with our lineups, we had continuity with practice.”
That’s exactly how he felt coming off a solid 31-point win over a good Louisiana Tech team on Dec. 6 and looking forward to a game six days later with South Florida in Atlanta.
But it all went sideways at that point and the South Florida game was canceled even though Wade managed to replace it with a matchup against Sam Houston State.
“We just were having some really good practices which were showing up on the court,” Wade said. “I thought we were really kind of nudging forward and moving forward and doing a good job.
“We played really well against Louisiana Tech,” he added. “If we could have just kept in rhythm and gone to Atlanta and played South Florida ...”
Unfortunately, that didn’t happen. But Wade knows that’s how it’s going to be this year.
“That’s the way the season is going to go,” he said. “It’s going to be up and down, it’s going to be all over the place. We’ve just got to make the best of it, and hopefully, we can get back in rhythm here soon.”
Cam Thomas honored
For the second time in five weeks, Thomas was named the SEC’s freshman of the week after his big performance against Nicholls State.
Thomas poured in a career-high 29 points when he broke out of a mini-shooting slump by knocking down 10 of 21 field-goal attempts. He had made just 14 of 38 shots in the three outings prior to LSU’s 12-day layoff.
It was the third time Thomas, who ranks second in the SEC in scoring at 22.8 points a game, has made at least 10 field goals. Also, it was his fourth 20-point game in just six outings.