O ye of little faith.
Myself included.
The college football world’s collective jaw dropped after LSU dropped Auburn 22-21 on Saturday afternoon. The win sent LSU leaping up the charts faster than a new single by Adele to No. 6 in this week’s polls.
The praise and remorse followed. ESPN “Get Up!” host Laura Rutledge apologized for doubting LSU. Associated Press college football writer Ralph Russo argued that LSU, with its unsurpassed early-season résumé of two top 10-ranked victims — No. 8 Miami and No. 7 Auburn — should be ranked No. 1. A guy who votes on the Football Writers Association of America/National Football Foundation Super 16 did put LSU atop his poll this week.
I had LSU right on the number at sixth in my Associated Press poll this week (not too hard on the Tigers, not too soft, just right) after not ranking them at all in my preseason top 25. That’s because I thought LSU would be 1-2 after tangling with Miami, Southeastern Louisiana and Auburn.
“As much as you guys think we focus on what you guys write, we try not to,” LSU quarterback Joe Burrow said Monday.
Fair enough.
Everyone loves a winner, and everyone loves a feel good story. Through the first three weeks of the season, LSU qualifies as both. It’s a sea change of storylines from August, when the bad news of suspensions and arrests and transfers clouded over the program, to the present sun-shiny day. Now it’s easy to imagine LSU running its next three games against Louisiana Tech, Ole Miss and Florida to arrive at the Georgia game a blazing 6-0. What an enormous blockbuster matchup that would be.
It is difficult, left guard Garrett Brumfield acknowledged, not to get caught up in the frenzy.
“We say ignore the noise and things like that,” Brumfield said, “but guys are human beings, too. Of course they’re going to see things and they may say things. We try to make sure nothing goes overboard.
“But guys want to have fun. I don’t think a little bit of confetti is too bad at this point.”
Brumfield has a point. College football players train too hard not to enjoy the fruits of their labor. And a little flattery is good for the ego.
It is not good for the winning edge, though, and the prove-the-doubters-wrong attitude that has helped fuel LSU’s meteoric rise. As for rankings and high praise, LSU coach Ed Orgeron has to reach no further back than to Miami and Auburn to see what it gets you.
“Being a top-10 team did not help them,” Orgeron said Monday at his weekly media luncheon. “That’s not going to win a football game for us. To win a football game is to go to practice, prepare, be humble, be hungry, take care of the football and play LSU football.
“It starts with me. Block out the noise. Good, bad and indifferent. We control our emotions inside the room. Today is going to be a good day. We’re going to celebrate the win. We’re not going to talk about all the things that are out there. That doesn’t matter.”
Cole Tracy, LSU’s graduate transfer place-kicker, is taking only online classes at LSU this semester, so he didn’t have a chance to be the classic football hero strutting across campus to a traditional classroom after making the 42-yard game-winner Saturday as time expired.
In a sense, the lack of attaboys might help keep him grounded.
“They’re going to love you when you make it and hate you when you miss it,” he said. “I have to understand it and go to work every day.”
That’s good advice for all the Tigers.
The flag that wasn’t
It was flag day at Auburn on Saturday, with both teams penalized nine times. Auburn’s tail of woe included the two pass interference penalties on LSU’s game-winning drive that ended in Tracy’s field goal, though both appeared to be legitimate calls.
Both teams got away with things, too, perhaps none more potentially egregious than on that final kick. As LSU’s Blake Ferguson snapped the ball and came out of his crouch to block, Auburn linebacker Nick Coe clearly climbed on top of Ferguson and appeared to tumble over head first as Tracy’s kick sailed by.
It was a violation of the rule called on LSU in the 2004 Auburn game against Ronnie Prude that resulted in a do-over extra point attempt that led to a 10-9 Auburn victory. It is a player-safety rule, though it's rarely called.
It is all’s well that ends well from an LSU perspective, but had Coe managed to wade in and block the kick without a flag being thrown, it would be another story entirely.