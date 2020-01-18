LSU senior forward Ayana Mitchell says LSU has a reputation as a tough out on anybody’s schedule and its last opponent would agree.
But there’s an alternate rep that’s holding the Tigers back and it cropped up in the same game. LSU fell behind No. 10 Mississippi State by 20 points in the first half before a late rally put them in position to tie the game they ultimately lost, 64-60.
In LSU’s other conference loss, they trailed by 21 points at halftime at Missouri and saw another rally fall short. Mitchell and Co. want to stop that latter trend against No. 11 Kentucky Sunday at 1 p.m. the PMAC.
“They (opponents) know we are not just a check mark on their schedule,” said Mitchell, LSU’s leading scorer and rebounder. “They know it’s going to be a battle and we’ll fight to the end. We have to make it that way from the beginning. We can’t wait until somebody forces us to do that.”
Mitchell has done more than her part. She’s shooting an incredible 72.1 from the field, best in the nation, while averaging 14.4 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. But between perimeter shooting, free throw shooting and an inability to play a full 40 minutes, LSU can’t break into the upper tier on conference teams.
“We’ve got to become that team that plays 40 minutes,” Fargas said. “We’re right there. I know this group is going to get this thing turned around.
“We played not to lose (against Mississippi State). That’s the wrong mentality. You’ve got to think ‘I’m going to win this possession.’ Our focus shifted to better defense which resulted in us getting some transition baskets, some post touches. We outplayed them in the second half plus 10 but the game is 40 minutes. Let’s not be a 30 or 32-minute team. Let’s give ourselves a chance to win.”
LSU’s inside game is strong with Mitchell and Faustine Aifuwa. But the rest of the team is shooting 38.0 percent. LSU perimeter shooters were 11 of 31 against Mississippi State and compounding the frustration was a dismal 5 for 16 performance at the free throw line. The 17 turnovers, many of which led to transition baskets, didn’t help.
LSU is second to last in the league in free throw shooting at 56.6 percent (211-373) and last in 3-point shooting at 24.1 percent (38-158).
“We made some shots on the perimeter,” Fargas said. “We got the bigs more touches in the second half. But that was through our defense and our board play. You control the tempo through your board play. We took care of the ball and our execution went up because we had more possessions.”
LSU will need more of that against a Kentucky team holding opponents to 54.6 points per game and a 38.8 shooting percentage. The Wildcats can get offensive, too, boasting the league’s leading scorer, Rhyne Howard. She averages 23.8 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and a 41.2 percentage from 3-point range.
Howard is tough on the defensive end with 20 blocked shots and a team-high 37 steals. Kentucky opponents are averaging 21.6 turnovers per game.
“Kentucky is a very good defensive team,” Fargas said. “Rhyne Howard is an unbelievable player who can put up points just like that. You’ve got to limit her touches. You can’t let her roam freely.
“We understand how we’ve got to play from the second half of the Mississippi State game. We’ve got to play that way the entire time Sunday. We can’t take possessions off. We’ve got to be locked into what we want to do defensively, and everybody has to have an aggressive, I’m coming at you and want to win not playing to lose mentality.”