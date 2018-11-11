The LSU women’s basketball team moved to 2-0 on the season with a 62-57 win against Northern Colorado on Sunday.
“I feel like the team is still learning each other and learning each other’s strengths and weaknesses, but it was a hard fought win,” said LSU coach Nikki Fargas.
Ayana Mitchell continued to showcase her dominance on the floor recording her second double-double of the season and 13th of her career with 14 points and 18 rebounds. Her 18 rebounds are a career high.
The Lady Tigers were successful in applying pressure on the glass, outrebounding the Bears 44-37 and scored 14 second chance points.
“Our ability to get on the glass was huge for us,” Fargas said. “We were able to not only control the possessions by our board play but we were also able to get some second chance points.”
Jaelyn Richard-Harris made her season debut for the Lady Tigers after sitting out with an injury and made a big impact for LSU at the guard spot. Richard-Harris finished with 13 points, three rebounds and four assists in the win.
Khayla Pointer finished with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Jailin Cherry and Faustine Aifuwa each added nine points.
“We took care of the basketball,” Fargas said. “We had almost five players in double figures so that to me looks like a balanced attack.”
Northern Colorado put up a fight, keeping the game within eight points.
“I thought our team responded well in the run that we were able to put together,” Fargas said. “Defensively, we had a great first half in holding them to only 20 points. Then we got away from that defensive mindset.”
The Lady Tigers’ defense forced 16 turnovers and scored 15 points off of turnovers.
LSU was outscored by four points in the third period but was able to regroup and put together a 24-point fourth quarter to secure the win.
“Our dribble drive was more aggressive and that got us to the free throw line,” Fargas said. “We want to go there 20 times a game, but we were able to knock down 10 of 14 in the fourth quarter so that’s a plus for us to shoot like that in one quarter.”
LSU will continue its homestand at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Tulane.