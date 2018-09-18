There was no hesitation by LSU coach Ed Orgeron. He volunteered the comparison himself.

Safety Grant Delpit's versatility reminds Orgeron of a future NFL Hall of Famer.

"Grant is an excellent open-field tackler. He's a good pass-rusher. He can cover man-to-man. He's smart enough to play zone. He does everything. The last guy I had like that as a player was Troy Polamalu (at Southern California)," Orgeron said during an interview Tuesday morning on 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge's "Off the Bench."

Delpit has been a bit of a wild card in defensive coordinator's Dave Aranda's evolving scheme. Sometimes Delpit is in pass coverage; other times you can see him creeping toward the line of scrimmage to help in run support.

Deplit, a sophomore from Houston, is second on the team in tackles (20), tops in tackles for loss (4) and tied for second in sacks (2).

The addition of safeties coach Bill Busch has afforded the defense to try more things this season, Orgeron said. Last season, Corey Raymond coached all defensive backs. This season, Busch handles the safeties, and Raymond works specifically with the defensive backs.

LSU (3-0, 1-0) is ranked No. 6 in the country by USA Today/Coaches and the Associated Press. The Tigers host Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. Saturday in Tiger Stadium.

Even in a big win, what stands out as biggest areas of improvement after Auburn game...

"Defensively we allowed some big plays ... we didn't play well in the second and third quarters but we did play well in the fourth. On special teams we allowed one kickoff return to the 40, or something like that. We had the fake (punt). We should've hit it; we had a bad pass. On offense ... some missed routes and miscommunications. We didn't run the ball as well as we wanted to. A lot of things to fix."

On quarterback Joe Burrow vs. Auburn...

"Cool, calm and collected. He's a leader. Joe doesn't blink. He'll run the ball if we need him to run. He'll make checks at the line of scrimmage. Those passes in the fourth quarter were excellent. Have to give credit to our receivers ... I thought Dee Anderson made a great catch on the sidelines. The call to Stephen Sullivan was a great call -- you got a big 6-6 receiver and throw a slant route to him, first down. That was excellent ... It all started with the offensive line and the protection."

On the steady play of center Lloyd Cushenberry...

"Consistent. By far our most consistent lineman. He hasn't given up a sack yet that I know of. He's smart. He hasn't been beat. He went up against one of the biggest nose tackles in the country in Derrick Brown. Brown played right over him, he handled himself well. I am so happy for Lloyd. Lloyd doesn't say much. He's a great character kid. A great student. He's exactly what we want at center."

On how LSU has fared without pass rusher Arden Key...

"Andre Anthony played well. He had that sack. And Michael Divinity at the other outside linebacker spot ... Those two guys have stepped up. Ray (Thornton) got hurt obviously. But I do believe Ray will do a better job this week and have a good season for us."

On having a player like LSU kickoff specialist Avery Atkins...

"We're glad to have Avery. He's a great young man. You go check curfew on Friday night, and Avery is studying physics. He's got a physics test on Monday, and he's studying. He's an outstanding young man."

On recruiting vibe after Auburn win and this season overall...

"It's been hot. We've built a lot of relationships with moms and dads and players. They're pulling for us now ... the guys that are not committed that we're going after like what they're seeing on offense, like the style of offense. They've been waiting to see the style of offense. We're excited where we're going. We have to finish the 2019 class strong. We know it's going to be a fight toward the end; we're starting on 2020."