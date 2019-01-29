Even though it already has three road wins in as many tries this season — one more than it did all last year — the LSU basketball team can’t afford to poke its chest out.
Six more teams will get a crack at No. 19 LSU over the next six weeks, starting with a game at 8 p.m. Wednesday against Texas A&M in Reed Arena, and the Tigers know they’re going to be in the crosshairs again.
LSU (16-3, 6-0 Southeastern Conference) has claimed its three road wins in different ways, so the Tigers — one of only two unbeatens left in the SEC — have been battle-tested going into the game with Texas A&M (8-10, 1-5).
While LSU coach Will Wade says his team isn’t one of the traditional blue bloods, there’s no denying the Tigers’ new ranking, which is up six spots in The Associated Press poll that came out Monday, is something else.
“We’re just not like that,” Wade said. “I don’t think people are overly excited when they see us coming. “You’ve got teams that want to make a stand and you’ve got a level of desperation and hunger, and you’ve got a team that has good numbers and a team that can really turn your season around.
“I do think, because of our numbers and we’re ranked, it’s a chance to win a ranked game at home. That gets the team and players a little more on edge and a little hungrier.”
LSU saw it last Saturday at Missouri when Wade’s team didn’t have its best offensive game of the season, and Missouri, which was 1-4 in the league, suddenly became the aggressor.
By the time LSU woke up, Missouri was 14 points up with under 2½ minutes to play and it was LSU that was in desperation mode.
It all turned out well, however, with a spectacular 15-1 rally in the final 2:08 that got the game to overtime before LSU escaped with an 86-80 win — its ninth consecutive victory.
Before that, LSU had a big lead on Arkansas in the second half before the Razorbacks bounced back and took the game to overtime where the Tigers won 94-88.
Then, after being tied at halftime against Ole Miss, LSU dominated the second half and cruised to a 14-point victory.
“The hardest thing to do in college basketball is win on the road in conference,” Wade said, warning that Texas A&M shocked Kansas State in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Saturday. “People have no idea how difficult it is to win in college basketball on the road. There were two teams in our league that won on the road last week.”
The record of the road teams was 2-7, and the two winners were LSU and No. 1 Tennessee, which had to go to overtime to subdue a Vanderbilt team that’s winless in conference play.
“We’re going to have to play better and impose our will,” he said of going back on the road. “We're going to have to be more aggressive and sustain what we do for longer periods of time.”
Guard Skylar Mays, whose hit nine points in a row to start the comeback at Missouri, knows the Tigers can’t continue to play that way — especially after blowing a double-digit lead at Houston in December.
“We definitely got punked in that game, so we know we have to be the aggressor,” said Mays, who had a career-high 24 points at Missouri. “We weren’t the aggressor for the majority of the Missouri game. ... You’re not going to win many games on the road if you’re not throwing the first punch and trying to keep throwing punches.”
That’s why Wade isn’t thinking about the Tigers’ national ranking that much.
“(Rankings) don’t change who we are or what we have to do every day,” he said. “If anything, it puts a little more focus on you, especially when you go on the road. We just have to go about what we do and try to win.”
Edwards to transfer
Wade said Monday night that senior guard Daryl Edwards, who had season-ending foot surgery earlier this month, will seek a medical hardship and transfer to another school next season.
Edwards played in nine games this season, which would make him eligible for a medical redshirt.
Wade and his staff signed point guard James Bishop and junior-college shooting guard Charles Manning in the early signing period. Mays, Javonte Smart and Marlon Taylor are expected to be back next season, giving the Tigers lots of options even if Tremont Waters turns pro.
The basics
WHAT: LSU at Texas A&M
WHEN: 8 p.m. Wednesday
WHERE: Reed Arena, College Station, Texas
TV: ESPN2
STREAMING: www.ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: vs. Arkansas, 5 p.m. Saturday (SEC Network)
Briefly
• LSU has won at least 16 games in its first 19 outings for the 13th time in program history. The last time was in the 1999-2000 season when John Brady's team was 16-3.
• With a win at A&M, LSU will finish the month of January unbeaten for the first time since 1981 when Dale Brown's Tigers went 10-0. The current Tigers are 6-0 this month.
• LSU is one of only four Power 6 teams (the Power 5 in football plus the Big East) to be unbeaten in conference play. The others: Villanova, Washington and Tennessee.
Probable lineups
LSU (16-3, 6-0 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Tremont Waters 5-11 So. 14.2 6.2*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Jr. 13.8 3.3
G Marlon Taylor 6-5 Jr. 7.3 3.5
F Naz Reid 6-10 Fr. 13.2 5.7
F Kavell Bigby-Williams 6-11 Sr. 7.4 5.2
Key reserves
G Javonte Smart 6-4 Fr. 10.5 2.3*
F Emmitt Williams 6-6 Fr. 8.6 6.5
F Darius Days 6-6 Fr. 5.7 4.3
* assists
Texas A&M (8-10, 1-5 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G TJ Starks 6-2 So. 12.8 3.7*
G Wendell Mitchell 6-3 Jr. 11.9 3.9
G Jay Jay Chandler 6-4 So. 8.8 3.9
G/F Savion Flagg 6-7 So. 12.6 8.1
F Christian Mekowulu 6-8 Sr. 8.1 5.3
Key reserves
F Josh Nebo 6-9 Jr. 7.9 5.5
G Brandon Mahan 6-5 So. 6.3 3.3
F John Walker 6-9 Fr. 4.7 3.1
* assists