LSU practiced indoors on a rainy Thursday afternoon, closing out its final open practice before the holiday break.
The Tigers will practice through Sunday before taking three days off, including Christmas, before arriving in Phoenix, Arizona on Dec. 27 to begin practice for the Fiesta Bowl against Central Florida on Jan. 1.
On Thursday, junior wide receiver Dee Anderson was not present. Anderson is LSU's third-leading receiver with 20 catches for 274 yards and a touchdown.
Third team running back Lanard Fournette returned to practice after resting from the others during the week, and leading wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who hasn't practiced this week, was missing again.
Projected starting cornerback Kary Vincent was wearing a gold noncontact jersey, and defensive linemen Nelson Jenkins, Justin Thomas and Davin Cotton were missing.