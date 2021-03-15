Any potential run to the Final Four for LSU basketball will be contained in Indiana, but the storylines are all over the map.
That's especially true when it comes to the coaches involved, which include a handful of former NBA and college stars, a former LSU coach, a pair of NCAA tournament champions and a team that's won four of them since 1999.
Oh, and just for kicks: Yes, a 4th matchup with Alabama is very much on the table.
The Tigers know that run will begin on March 20 against St. Bonaventure, but who could be waiting in the Round of 32 in beyond should the Tigers advance past the Bonnies?
Scroll below for a breakdown of the Tigers quadrant of the bracket, as well as info about each team they could face in each round.
WHO'S IN LSU'S PATH?
- 1: Michigan (20-4)
- 2: Alabama (24-6)
- 3: Texas (19-7)
- 4: Florida State (16-6)
- 5: Colorado (22-8)
- 6: BYU (20-6)
- 7: UConn (15-7)
- 8: LSU (18-9)
- 9: St. Bonaventure (16-4)
- 10: Maryland (16-3)
- 11: Michigan State/UCLA
- 12: Georgetown (13-13)
- 13: UNC Greensboro (21-8)
- 14: Abilene Christian (23-4)
- 15: Iona (12-5)
- 16: Mt. St. Mary's/Texas Southern
ROUND OF 64
OPPONENT
ST. BONAVENTURE (March 20, 12:45 p.m., TNT)
- Seed: 9
- Record: 16-4 (1st in Atlantic-10)
- Coach: Mark Schmidt
- Mascot: Bonnies
- Player to watch: Kyle Lofton, G (14.6 points, 5.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game)
- Notes: Winners of 8 of their last 9 games heading into the NCAA Tournament; had six games cancelled due to coronavirus throughout season; defeated VCU -- where Will Wade coached before LSU -- for the Atlantic 10 title
ROUND OF 32
POSSIBLE OPPONENTS (3, March 22)
MICHIGAN
- Seed: 1
- Record: 20-4 (1st in Big 10)
- Coach: Juwan Howard
- Mascot: Wolverines
- Player to watch: Franz Wagner, G (12.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals per game); younger brother of former Michigan star and current Washington Wizards center Moritz Wagner
- Notes: Lost to Ohio State in semifinals of Big 10 tournament; enter NCAA Tournament with losses in 4 of their last 7 games; 3 players averaging double-figures
MOUNT ST MARY'S
- Seed: 16
- Record: 12-10 (3rd in NEC)
- Coach: Dan Engelstad
- Mascot: Mountaineers
- Player to watch: Damian Chong Qui, G (15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists)
- Notes: Upset Bryant in NEC tournament to clinch auto-bid; 6th NCAA tournament in school history; Face Texas Southern in First Four on March 18
TEXAS SOUTHERN
- Seed: 16
- Record: 16-8 (3rd in SWAC)
- Coach: Johnny Jones
- Mascot: Tigers
- Player to watch: Michael Weathers, G (16.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.2 steals per game)
- Notes: Jones is LSU's former head coach; Tigers upset Prairie View in the SWAC tournament to earn an auto-bid; face Mount St. Mary's in First Four on March 18
SWEET 16
POSSIBLE OPPONENTS (4, March 27-28)
COLORADO
- Seed: 5
- Record: 22-8 (3rd in Pac-12)
- Coach: Tad Boyle
- Mascot: Buffaloes
- Player to watch: McKinley Wright, G (15.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals per game)
- Notes: Lost to Oregon State 70-68 in finals of Pac-12 tournament; title game loss snapped six-game winning streak
GEORGETOWN
- Seed: 12
- Record: 13-12 (8th in Big East)
- Coach: Patrick Ewing
- Mascot: Hoyas
- Player to watch: Qudus Wahab, C (12.4 points, 8 rebounds, 1.6 blocks per game)
- Notes: Ewing led his alma mater to four wins in four nights at Madison Square Garden, earning an auto-bid after an upset of Creighton in the finals of the Big East tournament
FLORIDA STATE
- Seed: 4
- Record: 16-6 (1st in ACC)
- Coach: Leonard Hamilton
- Mascot: Seminoles
- Player to watch: RaiQuan Gray, F (12 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals per game)
- Notes: Advanced past Duke in ACC Tournament after COVID issues ended the Blue Devils' season; fell to Georgia Tech in final of ACC Tournament
UNC GREENSBORO
- Seed: 13
- Record: 21-8 (1st in Southern Conference
- Coach: Wes Miller
- Mascot: Spartans
- Player to watch: Isaiah Miller, G (19.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4 assists, 2.6 steals per game)
- Notes: Began season 1-3 with 3 games cancelled or postponed before winning 20 of their final 25 games; defeated Mercer in the finals of the Southern tournament
ELITE EIGHT
POSSIBLE OPPONENTS (9, March 29-30)
BYU
- Seed: 6
- Record: 20-6 (2nd in WCC)
- Coach: Mark Pope
- Mascot: Cougars
- Player to watch: Alex Barcello, G (15.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists)
- Notes: Lost to top-seeded Gonzaga in WCC title game
MICHIGAN STATE
- Seed: 11
- Record: 15-12 (8th in Big Ten)
- Coach: Tom Izzo
- Mascot: Spartans
- Player to watch: Aaron Henry, F (15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.3 blocks per game)
- Notes: Lost 7 of 9 games at one point in the season, but rallied for an at-large bid with victories over Illinois and Ohio State late in the season, along with an upset of Michigan in the Big Ten tournament; face UCLA in the First Four on March 18
UCLA
- Seed: 11
- Record: 17-9 (4th in Pac-12)
- Coach: Mick Cronin
- Mascot: Bruins
- Player to watch: All of them ... UCLA has six players averaging double-figures, led by guard Johnny Juzang at 14 points per game
- Notes: Began season 13-3 but went 4-6 the rest of the way, including losses in four consecutive games heading into the NCAA Tournament; faces Michigan in the First Four on March 18
TEXAS
- Seed: 3
- Record: 19-7 (3rd in Big 12)
- Coach: Rick Barnes
- Mascot: Longhorns
- Player to watch: Andrew Jones (14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists per game)
- Notes: Defeated Oklahoma State in Big 12 tournament finals after advancing past Kansas, which had to withdraw due to COVID issues; carrying a six-game winning streak into NCAA Tournament
ABILENE CHRISTIAN
- Seed: 14
- Record: 23-4 (2nd in Southland)
- Coach: Joe Golding
- Mascot: Wildcats
- Player to watch: Kolton Kohl, C (12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1 block per game)
- Notes: Crushed top-seeded Nicholls 79-45 to win the Southland tournament and earn the conference's auto-bid; ended regular season with victories in 12 of their final 13 games; NCAA Tournament appearance is just the 2nd in the history of the program
UCONN
- Seed: 7
- Record: 15-7 (3rd in Big East)
- Coach: Danny Hurley
- Mascot: Huskies
- Player to watch: James Bouknight. G (19 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 steals per game)
- Notes: lost to Creighton in the semifinals of the Big East tournament; UConn has four NCAA tournament titles to its credit -- the 6th most of any program -- with the most recent coming in the 2014 season; Huskies 8th in the nation with 5.4 blocks per game, with forward Isaiah Whaley ranking No. 12 at 2.6 per game
MARYLAND
- Seed: 10
- Record: 16-13 (9th in Big Ten)
- Coach: Mark Turgeon
- Mascot: Terrapins
- Player to watch: Aaron Wiggins, G (14 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals per game)
- Notes: Won 6 of its final 9 games to secure an at-large big; lost to Michigan in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament
ALABAMA
- Seed: 2
- Record: 24-6 (1st in SEC)
- Coach: Nate Oats
- Mascot: Crimson Tide
- Player to watch: Jahvon Quinerly, G (12.7 points, 3 assists, 44.3% from 3-point range this season)
- Notes: Swept LSU in all three meeting this season, including a nail-biter in the finals of the SEC tournament
IONA
- Seed: 15
- Record: 12-5 (2nd in MAAC)
- Coach: Rick Pitino
- Mascot: Gaels
- Player to watch: Isaiah Ross, G (18.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals per game)
- Notes: Pitino is the title-winning former coach of Kentucky and Louisville, with the latter title in 2013 being vacated due to NCAA violations while coaching the Cardinals; Iona defeated Fairfield in the MAAC tournament finals to secure the conference's auto-bid into the NCAA Tournament. The program is making its 15th appearance in school history, but holds a record of 1-14.