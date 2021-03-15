Any potential run to the Final Four for LSU basketball will be contained in Indiana, but the storylines are all over the map.

That's especially true when it comes to the coaches involved, which include a handful of former NBA and college stars, a former LSU coach, a pair of NCAA tournament champions and a team that's won four of them since 1999.

Oh, and just for kicks: Yes, a 4th matchup with Alabama is very much on the table.

The Tigers know that run will begin on March 20 against St. Bonaventure, but who could be waiting in the Round of 32 in beyond should the Tigers advance past the Bonnies?

Scroll below for a breakdown of the Tigers quadrant of the bracket, as well as info about each team they could face in each round.

WHO'S IN LSU'S PATH?

1 : Michigan (20-4)

: Michigan (20-4) 2 : Alabama (24-6)

: Alabama (24-6) 3 : Texas (19-7)

: Texas (19-7) 4 : Florida State (16-6)

: Florida State (16-6) 5 : Colorado (22-8)

: Colorado (22-8) 6 : BYU (20-6)

: BYU (20-6) 7 : UConn (15-7)

: UConn (15-7) 8 : LSU (18-9)

: LSU (18-9) 9 : St. Bonaventure (16-4)

: St. Bonaventure (16-4) 10 : Maryland (16-3)

: Maryland (16-3) 11 : Michigan State/UCLA

: Michigan State/UCLA 12 : Georgetown (13-13)

: Georgetown (13-13) 13 : UNC Greensboro (21-8)

: UNC Greensboro (21-8) 14 : Abilene Christian (23-4)

: Abilene Christian (23-4) 15 : Iona (12-5)

: Iona (12-5) 16: Mt. St. Mary's/Texas Southern

ROUND OF 64

OPPONENT

ST. BONAVENTURE (March 20, 12:45 p.m., TNT)

Seed : 9

: 9 Record : 16-4 (1st in Atlantic-10)

: 16-4 (1st in Atlantic-10) Coach : Mark Schmidt

: Mark Schmidt Mascot : Bonnies

: Bonnies Player to watch : Kyle Lofton, G (14.6 points, 5.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game)

: Kyle Lofton, G (14.6 points, 5.5 assists, 1.5 steals per game) Notes: Winners of 8 of their last 9 games heading into the NCAA Tournament; had six games cancelled due to coronavirus throughout season; defeated VCU -- where Will Wade coached before LSU -- for the Atlantic 10 title

ROUND OF 32

POSSIBLE OPPONENTS (3, March 22)

MICHIGAN

Seed : 1

: 1 Record : 20-4 (1st in Big 10)

: 20-4 (1st in Big 10) Coach : Juwan Howard

: Juwan Howard Mascot : Wolverines

: Wolverines Player to watch : Franz Wagner, G (12.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals per game); younger brother of former Michigan star and current Washington Wizards center Moritz Wagner

: Franz Wagner, G (12.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 1.1 steals per game); younger brother of former Michigan star and current Washington Wizards center Moritz Wagner Notes: Lost to Ohio State in semifinals of Big 10 tournament; enter NCAA Tournament with losses in 4 of their last 7 games; 3 players averaging double-figures

MOUNT ST MARY'S

Seed : 16

: 16 Record : 12-10 (3rd in NEC)

: 12-10 (3rd in NEC) Coach : Dan Engelstad

: Dan Engelstad Mascot : Mountaineers

: Mountaineers Player to watch : Damian Chong Qui, G (15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists)

: Damian Chong Qui, G (15.1 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists) Notes: Upset Bryant in NEC tournament to clinch auto-bid; 6th NCAA tournament in school history; Face Texas Southern in First Four on March 18

TEXAS SOUTHERN

Seed : 16

: 16 Record : 16-8 (3rd in SWAC)

: 16-8 (3rd in SWAC) Coach : Johnny Jones

: Johnny Jones Mascot : Tigers

: Tigers Player to watch : Michael Weathers, G (16.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.2 steals per game)

: Michael Weathers, G (16.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.2 steals per game) Notes: Jones is LSU's former head coach; Tigers upset Prairie View in the SWAC tournament to earn an auto-bid; face Mount St. Mary's in First Four on March 18

SWEET 16

POSSIBLE OPPONENTS (4, March 27-28)

COLORADO

Seed : 5

: 5 Record : 22-8 (3rd in Pac-12)

: 22-8 (3rd in Pac-12) Coach : Tad Boyle

: Tad Boyle Mascot : Buffaloes

: Buffaloes Player to watch : McKinley Wright, G (15.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals per game)

: McKinley Wright, G (15.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.1 steals per game) Notes: Lost to Oregon State 70-68 in finals of Pac-12 tournament; title game loss snapped six-game winning streak

GEORGETOWN

Seed : 12

: 12 Record : 13-12 (8th in Big East)

: 13-12 (8th in Big East) Coach : Patrick Ewing

: Patrick Ewing Mascot : Hoyas

: Hoyas Player to watch : Qudus Wahab, C (12.4 points, 8 rebounds, 1.6 blocks per game)

: Qudus Wahab, C (12.4 points, 8 rebounds, 1.6 blocks per game) Notes: Ewing led his alma mater to four wins in four nights at Madison Square Garden, earning an auto-bid after an upset of Creighton in the finals of the Big East tournament

FLORIDA STATE

Seed : 4

: 4 Record : 16-6 (1st in ACC)

: 16-6 (1st in ACC) Coach : Leonard Hamilton

: Leonard Hamilton Mascot : Seminoles

: Seminoles Player to watch : RaiQuan Gray, F (12 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals per game)

: RaiQuan Gray, F (12 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.4 steals per game) Notes: Advanced past Duke in ACC Tournament after COVID issues ended the Blue Devils' season; fell to Georgia Tech in final of ACC Tournament

UNC GREENSBORO

Seed : 13

: 13 Record : 21-8 (1st in Southern Conference

: 21-8 (1st in Southern Conference Coach : Wes Miller

: Wes Miller Mascot : Spartans

: Spartans Player to watch : Isaiah Miller, G (19.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4 assists, 2.6 steals per game)

: Isaiah Miller, G (19.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4 assists, 2.6 steals per game) Notes: Began season 1-3 with 3 games cancelled or postponed before winning 20 of their final 25 games; defeated Mercer in the finals of the Southern tournament

ELITE EIGHT

POSSIBLE OPPONENTS (9, March 29-30)

BYU

Seed : 6

: 6 Record : 20-6 (2nd in WCC)

: 20-6 (2nd in WCC) Coach : Mark Pope

: Mark Pope Mascot : Cougars

: Cougars Player to watch : Alex Barcello, G (15.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists)

: Alex Barcello, G (15.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.5 assists) Notes: Lost to top-seeded Gonzaga in WCC title game

MICHIGAN STATE

Seed : 11

: 11 Record : 15-12 (8th in Big Ten)

: 15-12 (8th in Big Ten) Coach : Tom Izzo

: Tom Izzo Mascot : Spartans

: Spartans Player to watch : Aaron Henry, F (15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.3 blocks per game)

: Aaron Henry, F (15.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.3 steals, 1.3 blocks per game) Notes: Lost 7 of 9 games at one point in the season, but rallied for an at-large bid with victories over Illinois and Ohio State late in the season, along with an upset of Michigan in the Big Ten tournament; face UCLA in the First Four on March 18

UCLA

Seed : 11

: 11 Record : 17-9 (4th in Pac-12)

: 17-9 (4th in Pac-12) Coach : Mick Cronin

: Mick Cronin Mascot : Bruins

: Bruins Player to watch : All of them ... UCLA has six players averaging double-figures, led by guard Johnny Juzang at 14 points per game

: All of them ... UCLA has six players averaging double-figures, led by guard Johnny Juzang at 14 points per game Notes: Began season 13-3 but went 4-6 the rest of the way, including losses in four consecutive games heading into the NCAA Tournament; faces Michigan in the First Four on March 18

TEXAS

Seed : 3

: 3 Record : 19-7 (3rd in Big 12)

: 19-7 (3rd in Big 12) Coach : Rick Barnes

: Rick Barnes Mascot : Longhorns

: Longhorns Player to watch : Andrew Jones (14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists per game)

: Andrew Jones (14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists per game) Notes: Defeated Oklahoma State in Big 12 tournament finals after advancing past Kansas, which had to withdraw due to COVID issues; carrying a six-game winning streak into NCAA Tournament

ABILENE CHRISTIAN

Seed : 14

: 14 Record : 23-4 (2nd in Southland)

: 23-4 (2nd in Southland) Coach : Joe Golding

: Joe Golding Mascot : Wildcats

: Wildcats Player to watch : Kolton Kohl, C (12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1 block per game)

: Kolton Kohl, C (12.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1 block per game) Notes: Crushed top-seeded Nicholls 79-45 to win the Southland tournament and earn the conference's auto-bid; ended regular season with victories in 12 of their final 13 games; NCAA Tournament appearance is just the 2nd in the history of the program

UCONN

Seed : 7

: 7 Record : 15-7 (3rd in Big East)

: 15-7 (3rd in Big East) Coach : Danny Hurley

: Danny Hurley Mascot : Huskies

: Huskies Player to watch : James Bouknight. G (19 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 steals per game)

: James Bouknight. G (19 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.2 steals per game) Notes: lost to Creighton in the semifinals of the Big East tournament; UConn has four NCAA tournament titles to its credit -- the 6th most of any program -- with the most recent coming in the 2014 season; Huskies 8th in the nation with 5.4 blocks per game, with forward Isaiah Whaley ranking No. 12 at 2.6 per game

MARYLAND

Seed : 10

: 10 Record : 16-13 (9th in Big Ten)

: 16-13 (9th in Big Ten) Coach : Mark Turgeon

: Mark Turgeon Mascot : Terrapins

: Terrapins Player to watch : Aaron Wiggins, G (14 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals per game)

: Aaron Wiggins, G (14 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals per game) Notes: Won 6 of its final 9 games to secure an at-large big; lost to Michigan in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament

ALABAMA

Seed : 2

: 2 Record : 24-6 (1st in SEC)

: 24-6 (1st in SEC) Coach : Nate Oats

: Nate Oats Mascot : Crimson Tide

: Crimson Tide Player to watch : Jahvon Quinerly, G (12.7 points, 3 assists, 44.3% from 3-point range this season)

: Jahvon Quinerly, G (12.7 points, 3 assists, 44.3% from 3-point range this season) Notes: Swept LSU in all three meeting this season, including a nail-biter in the finals of the SEC tournament

