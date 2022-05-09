LSU is on the cusp of a Top 16 spot in the RPI rankings, standing at No.17
But the Tigers are making moves up in the polls after a series win on the road in Tuscaloosa, even reaching as high as No. 9 in Perfect Game's Top 25. LSU's second-best ranking is No. 14 by Baseball America.
The Tigers moved within the Top 20 of both D1 Baseball and Collegiate Baseball's polls, ranking No. 17 and No. 19 respectively.
The USA Today Baseball Coaches' Poll put the Tigers at No. 15.
With two weeks of conference play left before the Southeastern Conference Tournament, LSU holds a 14-10 SEC record, tied for second place in the SEC West with Texas A&M. Arkansas is No. 1 with a 16-8 conference record.
Ole Miss travels to Baton Rouge not ranked in any poll, holding a 27-19 overall and 10-14 SEC record, tied for No. 5 in the west with Alabama. Vanderbilt, LSU's next opponent was added back to Baseball America's Top 25 list at No. 25, is No. 24 by D1 Baseball, and even ranked above LSU at No. 15 by Collegiate Baseball.
The Commodores are No. 4 in the RPI rankings after taking two games to capture the series against Georgia this weekend.