K'Lavon Chaisson leaned against crutches inside LSU's indoor practice facility Tuesday afternoon, his left knee wrapped in white cloth and clamped with a brace.
It's the type of medical equipment an athlete might be given to rehabilitate a torn ACL, although Tigers coach Ed Orgeron wouldn't confirm the exact injury Chaisson had suffered in LSU's 33-17 win over Miami on Sunday.
All Orgeron would say was that one of the defense's most promising players was "out for the season," although a report from Sports Illustrated detailed that the 6-foot-4, 238-pound sophomore pass rusher had torn his ACL.
"I feel bad for (Chaisson)," Orgeron said at his weekly news conference. "He's a great young man. He had totally dedicated himself to this year. But he's going to get through this, and he will have a great career down the road."
Chaisson was a top-ranked recruit of North Shore High School in suburban Houston, where he was part of a dominant defense that won the Class 6A state championship in 2016. By his true freshman season, Chaisson was already contributing, starting in three games in place of an in injured Arden Key last fall.
All-American inside linebacker Devin White said during the preseason that Chaisson had a chance to overtake Key's single-season school record for sacks (16) this season. Chaisson, the team's starting Buck linebacker, recorded five tackles and a sack before he apparently injured his knee late in the fourth quarter Sunday.
It was second-and-25 from the Miami 5 when Chaisson rushed off the left edge. LSU was leading by 16 points with 6:22 left in the game, and Chaisson fell in the end zone while rushing Hurricanes right tackle Navaughn Donaldson.
The LSU training staff checked on Chaisson's left knee, and he eventually limped off the field under his own power.
Chaisson was the second major injury of the game. Starting right tackle Adrian Magee was injured during the first quarter, and Orgeron said Tuesday that the 6-foot-4, 335-pound junior would be out "two to three weeks."
Orgeron also did not disclose the details of Magee's injury.
The list of LSU players sidelined by injuries has now swelled to six, although Chaisson and Magee are the only starters.
- Chaisson (apparent knee)
- Magee (undisclosed)
- Sophomore tight end Jamal Pettigrew suffered a season-ending knee injury in July
- Sophomore tight end Thaddeus Moss did not play against Miami, and Orgeron said he is "questionable" for LSU's home opener Saturday night against Southeastern
- Sophomore safety Eric Monroe did not play against Miami, and Orgeron said he is "not ready to play yet."
- Sophomore safety Todd Harris exited the game against Miami, and he was not seen during the open portion of Tuesday's practice.
Junior college transfer Badara Traore filled in for Magee on Sunday, and Orgeron thought the 6-foot-7, 323-pound junior was "solid" despite "a couple of mistakes."
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked twice and hurried into five throws against the Hurricanes.
Burrow did not complete a pass to the battered tight end position, which includes senior Foster Moreau, who played with a brace on his left knee.
Orgeron believes the team's depth has filled in around the missing pieces, although Chaisson's loss is a big blow to an LSU defense that is ranked 14th in the nation with four total sacks.
"We're going to have to step up, and people will step up from that position."
Orgeron said that Ray Thornton, Andre Anthony, Travez Moore and Jerrell Cherry are some of the players who could potentially replace Chaisson.
Thornton, a 6-4, 226-pound sophomore, has trained to play both outside linebacker positions. He and Anthony, a 6-4, 238-pound sophomore from New Orleans, ran with the first team during position drills in the open portion of Tuesday's practice.
"We're going to see this week who are some guys that are best to put at that position," Orgeron said.