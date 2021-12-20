LSU has been playing football since 1893.

The Tigers played in their first bowl game, the 1936 Sugar Bowl, right after the 1935 season.

Never, in all those long stretches of time, has there been a run-up to a bowl game like the one leading into LSU’s Jan. 4 Texas Bowl meeting with Kansas State.

So many unprecedented happenings. So much uncertainty.

LSU has an interim coach right now in Brad Davis. It’s got a new coach waiting in the wings in Brian Kelly. The program has had many of these transitions before, of course, but none of them overlapping in quite this manner.

In late 1999, interim coach Hal Hunter replaced Gerry DiNardo for the regular-season finale against Arkansas. He did his bit for the Tigers and was out the door long before Nick Saban took over. It made for a neat if dismal transition the Tigers, who finished 3-8 that year, because they weren’t preparing to play in the postseason.

Assuming the Texas Bowl actually happens (more on that in a bit), not only will Davis make history as the first African-American football coach at LSU, he will be the first interim coach at LSU in a bowl game, period.

Strange situation to be in, but hey, it worked out for Dabo Swinney at Clemson. Davis won't remain as head coach, of course, but he is one of the few holdovers who can look forward to being part of Kelly’s inaugural staff at LSU — a huge compliment for the Baton Rouge native who had only joined former coach Ed Orgeron’s staff in June.

Which players Davis will coach against the Wildcats is the bigger question at this point. Just since LSU’s bowl eligibility-clinching win over Texas A&M, quarterback Max Johnson and wide receiver Trey Palmer have entered the transfer portal. Johnson is now an Aggie of all things, as pure an example of the strange new world of college football that now exists as much as anything we’ve seen. Monday, defensive tackle Neil Farrell opted out of the bowl game.

There will almost certainly be more transfers and/or opt-outs before the Texas Bowl kicks off. You can't rule out the chance that other players wind up academically ineligible. Davis joked during a pre-bowl presser that LSU would “need 11, and we’ve got that many for sure.” But the Tigers’ numbers are paper-thin to begin with in this season of injuries and departures.

Yes, Myles Brennan returned — and just in time to propose to his girlfriend on the field in Tiger Stadium (congrats, kids) — but he won’t be back until spring football. Will freshman Garrett Nussmeier toss his redshirt to take the snaps against the Wildcats? Yet another question for LSU.

Then there is this new COVID-19 variant hanging over everything. Where will we be by the first week of January? A rash of players has been placed on COVID lists in recent days across the sports world, juggling schedules and games (as I wrote this, the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders were playing a postponed game Monday afternoon).

Will the bowls and all their participants be spared? LSU players will be heading home for Christmas in a couple of days. How many COVID cases would it take before LSU simply could not field a team?

I'm not saying all this will happen, but it’s all part of an unprecedented time for the LSU football program. Eventually, all the weirdness is going to get sorted out. Kelly is going to flesh out his staff, flesh out LSU’s 2021-22 recruiting class come February, and yes, even the pandemic will end.

Between here and those end points, though, is a landscape like nothing we’ve ever seen.