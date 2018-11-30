ATLANTA — Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey said Friday he is “very disappointed” about the scuffle that occurred on the field following LSU’s 74-72 seven overtime loss Saturday at Texas A&M.

Sankey said he has had conversations with both schools’ athletic directors: LSU’s Joe Alleva and Texas A&M’s Scott Woodward.

“I made it clear that that type of behavior is unacceptable,” Sankey said, speaking at a news conference leading up to Saturday’s SEC Championship Game.

To clarify: There will be no punishments handed down by the league. Schools will handle internally, and Sankey does not expect the punishments to be made public. Sounds like Sankey has urged the schools to take action. https://t.co/iljKUvrtj4 — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 30, 2018

Sankey went on to say that from his conversations with Alleva and Woodward that he is confident both schools “will take appropriate disciplinary action,” indicating that the schools shared with him their disciplinary plans and that they were to his satisfaction.

Asked if the discipline will be made public, Sankey replied: “Not by me.”

The same apparently will be true on the LSU side, according to a statement from senior associate athletic director Robert Munson following the Sankey news conference.

"We have been in consistent contact with the league and the commissioner on this issue and we will handle it internally," Munson said.

Immediately after the game ended, Texas A&M and former LSU assistant coach Damenyune Craig can be seen on video running toward the LSU bench yelling and punching his fist in the air. Cole Fisher, a Texas A&M staff member and nephew of A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, can be seen trying to restrain him.

New LSU-Texas A&M video: Cole Fisher restrains former LSU assistant before scuffle begins More video evidence has emerged that pieces together what exactly happened during a postgame scuffle that followed LSU's 74-72, seven-overtime…

Cole Fisher is soon involved in altercations with LSU analyst Steve Kragthorpe, who claimed he was punched in the chest, getting into a shoving match with LSU director of player development and former Tigers running back Kevin Faulk and taking a punch from LSU safety John Battle.

Texas A&M also was fined $50,000 by the SEC earlier this week for its thousands of fans rushing the field after the game, tied for the longest in FBS history, concluded.

A&M athletic director Scott Woodward is an LSU graduate and Baton Rouge native and was LSU’s director of external affairs under former chancellor and current NCAA president Mark Emmert.

+2 LSU's Ed Orgeron addresses controversial officiating, Steve Kragthorpe-Cole Fisher fight LSU head coach Ed Orgeron spoke publicly for the first time since the Tigers' epic seven-overtime, 74-72 loss to Texas A&M on Saturday in …

