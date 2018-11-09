LSU at Arkansas
November 10, 2018 — Fayetteville, Ark. (Razorback Stadium) — SEC Network
Friday, November 9
2:30 p.m. — Team departs campus for Baton Rouge Airport
3:30 p.m. — Team departs Baton Rouge on charter flight
4:30 p.m. — Team arrives in Fayetteville
5:15 p.m. — Team arrives at Embassy Suites in Rogers, Ark.
Saturday, November 10
9 a.m. - 11 a.m. — SEC Nation live from Arkansas campus
(Lot 60 south of the football stadium by Bud Walton Arena)
11 a.m. — CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Arkansas campus (with Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Emily Dixon)
4:20 p.m. — Team departs hotel for Razorback Stadium
4:30 p.m. — LSU Game Day presented by CST live radio show from Bayonne at Southshore (940 Stanford Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808) (with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite)
4:30 p.m. — Gates to Razorback Stadium open
4:50 p.m. — Team arrives at Razorback Stadium (LSU locker room located on south side of stadium)
5 p.m. — LSU Ticket Office Will Call opens at Razorback Stadium (Gate 12 – located at NE corner of stadium)
6 p.m. — LSU Sports Radio Network live from press box at Razorback Stadium (with Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush, Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live)
6:26:20 p.m. — National Anthem
6:35 p.m. — Arkansas takes the field
6:36 p.m. — LSU takes the field
6:36 p.m. — Captains to midfield for coin toss
6:39 p.m. — Kickoff: LSU vs. Arkansas on SEC Network