LSU linebacker Donnie Alexander (48) pulls from defenders after intercepting in the first quarter during the the LSU-Arkansas football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016, at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, as LSU defensive back Donte Jackson (1) follows.

 ADVOCATE PHOTO < p>

LSU at Arkansas       

November 10, 2018 — Fayetteville, Ark. (Razorback Stadium) — SEC Network               

Friday, November 9

2:30 p.m. — Team departs campus for Baton Rouge Airport

3:30 p.m. — Team departs Baton Rouge on charter flight

4:30 p.m. — Team arrives in Fayetteville   

5:15 p.m. — Team arrives at Embassy Suites in Rogers, Ark.  

Saturday, November 10

9 a.m. - 11 a.m. — SEC Nation live from Arkansas campus

(Lot 60 south of the football stadium by Bud Walton Arena)

11 a.m. — CST’s LSU GameDay Live Pre-Game Show from Arkansas campus (with Gordy Rush, Victor Howell, Jacob Hester, Eric Alexander, Emily Dixon)

4:20 p.m. — Team departs hotel for Razorback Stadium   

4:30 p.m. — LSU Game Day presented by CST live radio show from Bayonne at Southshore (940 Stanford Ave., Baton Rouge, LA 70808) (with Hunt Palmer, Brandon Taylor, Marlon Favorite)

4:30 p.m. — Gates to Razorback Stadium open

4:50 p.m. — Team arrives at Razorback Stadium (LSU locker room located on south side of stadium)

5 p.m. — LSU Ticket Office Will Call opens at Razorback Stadium (Gate 12 – located at NE corner of stadium)

6 p.m. — LSU Sports Radio Network live from press box at Razorback Stadium (with Chris Blair, Doug Moreau, Gordy Rush, Listen free at www.LSUsports.net/live)

6:26:20 p.m. — National Anthem

6:35 p.m. — Arkansas takes the field

6:36 p.m. — LSU takes the field

6:36 p.m. — Captains to midfield for coin toss

6:39 p.m. — Kickoff: LSU vs. Arkansas on SEC Network

