BR.lsutennesseebkb.010922 HS 1275.JPG

LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1) and LSU forward Darius Days (4) pressure Tennessee guard Justin Powell (24) in the first half of an SEC matchup between the Tigers and the Volunteers, Saturday, January 8, 2022, at the LSU PMAC in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

The LSU basketball team’s latest victory may have come at a steep cost.

No. 21 LSU collected its 14th win of the season and second in five nights against a Top 25 team when the Tigers took down No. 18 Tennessee 79-67 before a sellout crowd in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

But LSU (14-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) lost senior point guard Xavier Pinson to a right knee injury when he slipped on a wet spot with 3:28 to play in the game.

After Pinson was helped to the locker room, Tennessee — which trailed by 20 points with 14:14 to play — trimmed the deficit to 71-66 with 2:59 remaining on a 3-point basket by Santiago Vescovi.

LSU finally put Tennessee (10-4, 1-2 SEC) away when Brandon Murray and Tari Eason sandwiched baskets around a defensive stop to push the lead back to 75-66 with 1:19 left.

Eric Gaines then finished it off by making four consecutive free throws in the final 57.3 seconds to secure LSU’s 13th consecutive home-court win dating to last season.

