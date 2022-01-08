The LSU basketball team’s latest victory may have come at a steep cost.
No. 21 LSU collected its 14th win of the season and second in five nights against a Top 25 team when the Tigers took down No. 18 Tennessee 79-67 before a sellout crowd in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
But LSU (14-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) lost senior point guard Xavier Pinson to a right knee injury when he slipped on a wet spot with 3:28 to play in the game.
After Pinson was helped to the locker room, Tennessee — which trailed by 20 points with 14:14 to play — trimmed the deficit to 71-66 with 2:59 remaining on a 3-point basket by Santiago Vescovi.
LSU finally put Tennessee (10-4, 1-2 SEC) away when Brandon Murray and Tari Eason sandwiched baskets around a defensive stop to push the lead back to 75-66 with 1:19 left.
Eric Gaines then finished it off by making four consecutive free throws in the final 57.3 seconds to secure LSU’s 13th consecutive home-court win dating to last season.