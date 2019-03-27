There are more than 150 days until LSU football's home opener, but the school announced a list of notable games, including homecoming, on Wednesday.
The Tigers will play the Florida Gators on October 12 for the 2019 homecoming game. The kickoff time is still TBD.
LSU's 2019 schedule was released Tuesday, giving fans their first look at a sequence of Southeastern Conference games they don't see every year.
The season opener will be played at home against Georgia Southern on Aug. 31.
Here's the full list of notable home games this year:
- August 31: Georgia Southern, Season Opener
- September 14: Northwestern State, Purple Game
- October 5: Utah State, Alumni Band Game
- October 12: Florida, Homecoming
- October 26: Auburn, Gold Game
- November 23: Arkansas, LSU Salutes
- November 30: Texas A&M, Senior Tribute
