LSU sophomore Ingrid Lindblad has formally accepted her invitation to this year’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur.
The tournament is set for March 31-April 3, concluding the Saturday before Masters week.
Lindblad, the world’s No. 3-ranked women’s amateur, was invited to the 2020 ANWA, but the event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. She qualified for this year’s event by finishing No. 3 in the final ranking of 2020.
As of Tuesday, 85 players had accepted invitations to the event.
“On behalf of the membership at Augusta National, it is my distinct honor and privilege to welcome these talented competitors to the 2021 Augusta National Women’s Amateur,” said Fred Ridley, Chairman of Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament, in a tournament news release. “While the wait for the return of this championship has been longer than expected, the excitement generated by the sportsmanship and competitive spirit showcased in the inaugural edition still resonates with us today. We look forward to hosting this elite field this spring and showcasing the future of the women’s game.”
The first two rounds will be held just outside Augusta at Champions Retreat Golf Club. The field will be cut to the low 30 players, who will compete at Augusta National on April 3.
NBC will televise the final round. Tickets are available through an online ticket application at ANWAgolf.com.