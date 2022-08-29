Brian Kelly knows who his starting quarterback is going to be, but he’s not ready to share with the class.

“We’ve made a decision, but I’m not going to announce it publicly,” the LSU coach said Monday at his first weekly news conference. “I think it’s a tactical advantage for us not to announce it.”

So the wait continues. Jayden Daniels or Garrett Nussmeier taking the first snap Sunday against Florida State? Nussmeier or Daniels? They’re so close, Kelly said, it’s not No. 1 and No. 2 but 1A and 1B.

If that’s the case, how much of a tactical advantage will the Tigers gain by waiting until, we presume, Sunday? Not much, really. Kelly said there isn’t a huge difference between what LSU will do when it comes to play calling with either guy behind center, though Daniels is acknowledged as the better runner and Nussmeier the better thrower.

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Personally, I think there are a little politics at play here. LSU has already seen one quarterback contender, Myles Brennan, call it quits. Surely Daniels and Nussmeier know Kelly’s call. But it wouldn’t surprise me if Kelly, a political operative in his pre-coaching days, is trying to play this to keep the backup engaged. Not that it would happen, but Kelly has to be eager to minimize the risk of the backup stepping into the ever-looming transfer portal. The last thing he wants is to be left with his only two scholarship quarterbacks being Daniels/Nussmeier and true freshman Walker Howard.

Look, it’s Kelly’s prerogative to wait. Kelly said he is a fan of analytics, and he’s clearly trying to play every numbers game in the book.

I still think it will be Daniels as the starter. And I certainly think someone, somewhere will break the news before Sunday. Until then we wait for official word, and so do the Seminoles, which is the point of this whole thing.