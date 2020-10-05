lsufloridafootball.100718_687
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron on the field before kickoff against Florida, Saturday, October 6, 2018, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

LSU's rivalry game at Florida will be played in the middle of the day.

The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT on Oct. 17, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. ESPN will broadcast the game.

LSU (1-1, 1-1 SEC) rebounded from its season-opening loss in a 41-7 beatdown of Vanderbilt on Saturday, making the Tigers climb three spots to No. 17 in the latest AP Poll.

LSU and Florida have split their series at three wins each when the game is played in Gainesville, Florida, since 2008. Florida leads the all-time series 33-30-3.

LSU plays Missouri this upcoming Saturday at Tiger Stadium. The game begins at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.

