UL avoided falling out of the Top 25 with a narrow victory over Georgia State on Saturday, and the Ragin' Cajuns are still ranked No. 19 after their 34-31 victory over the Panthers in overtime.
After the third week of college football games, LSU is still ranked No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25. The Tigers still haven't played a game yet this season.
The Southeastern Conference starts its 10-game, league-only season on Sept. 26. LSU is scheduled to host Mississippi State at 2:30 p.m.
The newest AP poll still reflects only the teams scheduled to play this fall. The AP's preseason top 25 included members of the Big Ten, Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences, which have all postponed their seasons because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Big Ten voted Wednesday to resume its season Oct. 24, and the AP has asked its voters not to include Big Ten teams in their polls until next week.
That meant preseason No. 2 Ohio State, No. 7 Penn State and No. 9 Oregon, along with six other Big Ten and Pac-12 teams, may return to the rankings.
Clemson is still ranked No. 1 and is followed by Alabama, Oklahoma, Georgia and Florida.
Here's the full Top 25:
1. Clemson (2-0)
2. Alabama (0-0)
3. Oklahoma (1-0)
4. Georgia (0-0)
5. Florida (0-0)
6. LSU (0-0)
7. Notre Dame (2-0)
8T. Texas (1-0)
8T. Auburn (0-0)
10. Texas A&M (0-0)
11. North Carolina (1-0)
12. Miami (2-0)
13. Central Florida (1-0)
14. Cincinnati (1-0)
15. Oklahoma State (1-0)
16. Tennessee (0-0)
17. Memphis (1-0)
18. Brigham Young (1-0)
19. UL (2-0)
20. Virginia Tech (0-0)
21. Pittsburgh (2-0)
22. Army (2-0)
23. Kentucky (0-0)
24. Louisville (1-1)
25. Marshall (2-0)
LSU entered the 2019 season ranked No. 6 in both the coaches and AP top 25 before its title run.
The Tigers will be without Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and a handful of other starters from both sides of the ball last year.