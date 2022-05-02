WHO: Nicholls State (24-16) at LSU (29-14)
WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
ONLINE: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 23 by Collegiate Baseball. Nicholls is unranked.
PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; Nicholls State — TBD
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu
ON TWITTER: @LVann_Sports
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The Colonels are coming off a 2-1 weekend series win over UNO. They're led by Edgar Alvarez, who is hitting .300 with eight home runs and 42 RBIs. As a team, the Colonels are batting .267 and the pitching staff holds a 4.53 ERA.