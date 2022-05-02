BR.georgialsu.043022 HS 628.JPG

LSU center fielder Dylan Crews (3) throws the ball in hit by Georgia catcher Fernando Gonzalez in the second inning, Friday, April 28, 2022, at Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: Nicholls State (24-16) at LSU (29-14)

WHEN: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

ONLINE: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 23 by Collegiate Baseball. Nicholls is unranked.

PROBABLE STARTERS: LSU — TBD; Nicholls State — TBD

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The Colonels are coming off a 2-1 weekend series win over UNO. They're led by Edgar Alvarez, who is hitting .300 with eight home runs and 42 RBIs. As a team, the Colonels are batting .267 and the pitching staff holds a 4.53 ERA. 

