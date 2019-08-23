Nearly a week until LSU's football team opens the 2019 season, a school official said the athletic department is nearing its season ticket sale mark from last season.
LSU has sold about 69,000 season tickets as of Friday afternoon, said LSU senior associate athletic director Robert Munson, and the number is expected to have more movement toward last year's approximate 70,000 total by the time the Tigers play Georgia Southern at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 at Tiger Stadium.
LSU's season ticket sales slightly dropped from a record-high of 74,350 in 2015 to 71,800 in 2017, and if the school's totals reach last year's mark, the sales will have been fairly consistent over the past three seasons.
The university has sold all of its flex pass tickets, Munson said, which for $360 each, gives a buyer seven passes and they can choose which matchup to redeem the their passes and the quantity of passes they want to redeem for each game.
Skyline Club and standard season ticket options remain available, although Munson said the home games for both Florida and Auburn (both top 25 teams in the AP preseason poll) have limited options. Some season ticket options require a donation to LSU's Tradition Fund, and the Skyline Club, which holds up to 1,500 people, has a full bar and a buffet.