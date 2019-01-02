Former LSU basketball coach John Brady will be the guest speaker Thursday for Will Wade's monthly Tipoff Luncheon at the L'Auberge Hotel and Casino.
Brady, who currently serves as the color analyst on the radio broadcasts of LSU basketball games, won two SEC titles in 11 seasons as the Tigers coach (1997-2008).
Brady took LSU to postseason play six times, including reaching the NCAA tournament's Sweet 16 in 200 and the Final Four in 2006. He ranks third in LSU men's basketball history in wins behind Harry Rabenhorst and Dale Brown.
Wade will preview the start of Southeastern Conference play against Alabama on Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
The public is invited to the Tipoff Luncheon, which is held in the Bon Temps Buffet at the rear of the casino area. The buffet is available at 11:30 a.m. and the program begins around 12:10 p.m.