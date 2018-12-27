Playing basketball games during the holidays can be a tricky proposition for college coaches.

It gets even trickier when you play your final nonconference game, one last tuneup before diving into your league schedule, just three days after Christmas.

That’s what the LSU basketball team, which returned Wednesday from a four-day break after last Friday’s impressive victory over previously undefeated Furman, faces next.

LSU (9-3) will try to reach double digits in wins in its final game before opening Southeastern Conference play on Jan. 8 when the Tigers host UL-Monroe (7-4) at 7 p.m. Friday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Will Wade, for one, knows what can happen in these situations.

“These games coming out of Christmas are always challenging,” the Tigers’ second-year coach said. “It’s that (Christmas), and UL-Monroe does some things that represent some challenges to us that we have to do on a short turnaround.”

The first thing that sticks out to Wade: UL-Monroe is ninth in the nation in 3-point field-goal accuracy in hitting 40.6 percent of its shots from beyond the arc.

Travis Munnings, a 6-foot-6 forward who averages 14.5 points and 6.6 rebounds and shoots 41.1 percent from 3-point range, had 32 points and was 8 of 11 from beyond the arc in an 80-63 win over Coppin State last Friday.

Guard Daishon Smith, a Wichita State transfer, leads the Warhawks in scoring at 18.0 points per game while knocking down 46.3 percent of his 3-point shots.

In addition to its stealthy shooting from deep, Wade said UL-Monroe runs more of a motion-based offense and doesn’t set as many ball screens as most of their opponents have this season.

“It’s coming off the holiday and the challenge UL-Monroe presents,” Wade said. “They're going to try a bunch of different defenses. They’re going to use different zones and some man defense as well, so there are a lot of unknowns going into the game.

“We need to get off to a good start We’ll have to play fast and physical from the start.”

That’s how LSU played in an impressive 75-57 blowout of then-No. 24 Furman, which was 12-0 before running into the Tigers a week ago.

LSU, which was 9-3 in its nonconference slate a year ago, can go one win better if it can duplicate its play from the Furman game.

After leading by four points at halftime, LSU pushed the advantage to double digits in the second half and withstood a strong Furman run before doing what it couldn’t in two of its three losses earlier this season — close.

That was one of the things that pleased Wade most when he turned his team loose to enjoy a rare four-day break from the court.

“I wish we had been a little more crisp with some of our execution, but I felt we got some stops and closed the game better,” he said. “I think that we’ve improved since coming back from the break, but we’ll see.”

The two things Wade that displeased in the Furman game were 17 turnovers — 13 in the first half — and rebounding even though his team finished with a huge 40-22 edge on the backboards.

“The turnovers weren’t good and even though we pounded them on the glass, our rebounding is not where it needs to be. It certainly wasn’t good enough for what we’re going to need in SEC play.

“There were some good signs in that game, but we’ve got to build off those and continue to correct some of the issues that we have.”

While it’s important to iron those things out, getting their 10th win before conference play is paramount, Wade said, to build some momentum for the 18-game league slate.

“This needs to be a tone-setter for how we’re going to play in the SEC,” he said. “We need to play good basketball and play the way we want to play and set the tone for what we want to do moving forward.”

The basics

WHAT: UL-Monroe at LSU

WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Pete Maravich Assembly Center

TV: None

STREAMING: www.ESPN.com/watch

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1; WWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7

UP NEXT: vs. Alabama, 8 p.m. Jan. 8

Briefly

• LSU guard Skylar Mays, who leads the Tigers with 13.5 points per game, is shooting 51.9 percent from the field — including 42.1 percent on 3-point tries.

• LSU has won 18 games in a row against in-state opposition, including three victories this season vs. Southeastern, Louisiana Tech and Grambling.

• UL-Monroe coach Keith Richard, a Baton Rouge native and former LSU assistant, was a two-time all-state pick for Redemptorist High in the late-1970s.

PROBABLE LINEUPS

UL-Monroe (7-4)

Starters

Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.

G Daishon Smith 6-1 Sr. 18.0 3.0*

G Michael Ertel 6-2 So. 13.1 2.3*

G JD Williams 6-4 Jr. 12.7 4.8

F Travis Munnings 6-6 Sr. 14.5 6.6

F Andre Washington 6-8 Jr. 4.7 6.3

Key reserves

G Jontray Harris 6-4 Sr. 7.0 2.7

G Brandon Newman 6-4 Sr. 4.3 2.0*

F Tyree White 6-7 Jr. 3.9 3.0

* assists

LSU (9-3)

Starters

Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.

G Ja’vonte Smart 6-4 Fr. 10.3 2.8*

G Skylar Mays 6-4 Jr. 13.5 3.4

G Marlon Taylor 6-5 Jr. 6.0 2.7

F Naz Reid 6-10 Fr. 12.1 5.3

F Kavell Bigby-Williams 6-11 Sr. 7.3 4.8

Key reserves

G Tremont Waters 5-11 So. 12.6 5.2*

F Emmitt Williams 6-7 Fr. 8.6 6.5

F Darius Days 6-7 Fr. 6.4 4.9

* assists