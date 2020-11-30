NBA great and former LSU player Shaquille O'Neal was spotted in the bleachers of Pete Maravich Assembly Center for the Tiger's home opener of the season.

LSU tweeted a photo of the basketball star dressed in Tigers gear and seated in the arena shortly before the matchup against Southeastern on Monday evening.

Shaq's son, Shareef O'Neal, transferred to LSU earlier this year and played during the Monday night game. The 6-foot-10 forward requested a waiver from the NCAA to be immediately eligible and not have to redshirt, despite not leaving UCLA’s team until mid-January.

Monday's home opener ended in a 96-43 LSU win.

