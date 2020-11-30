NBA great and former LSU player Shaquille O'Neal was spotted in the bleachers of Pete Maravich Assembly Center for the Tiger's home opener of the season.
LSU tweeted a photo of the basketball star dressed in Tigers gear and seated in the arena shortly before the matchup against Southeastern on Monday evening.
Well hey there old friend, @SHAQ 👋 pic.twitter.com/rR8B66kd3j— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) December 1, 2020
Shaq's son, Shareef O'Neal, transferred to LSU earlier this year and played during the Monday night game. The 6-foot-10 forward requested a waiver from the NCAA to be immediately eligible and not have to redshirt, despite not leaving UCLA’s team until mid-January.
Monday's home opener ended in a 96-43 LSU win.
