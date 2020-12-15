LSU's 2021 recruiting class will start putting pen to paper on Wednesday when the early signing period begins.
While most recruits will make their decisions Wednesday, they have until Friday to formally sign their letter of intent. Those that don't sign in the early period have until National Signing Day on Feb. 3 to officially make those decisions.
Check out live updates from early signing period below and scroll downpage to track where key LSU recruits stand throughout the day.
PLAYERS SIGNED
WITH LSU
LSU TARGETS
COMMITMENTS/EXPECTED TO SIGN
- Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Marcus (Flower Mound, TX)
- Sage Ryan, S, Lafayette Christian (Lafayette, LA)
- Derrick Davis Jr., S, Gateway (Monroeville, PA)
- Matthew Langlois, S, Catholic of Pointe Coupee (New Roads, LA)
- Khari Gee, S, Woodward Academy (Atlanta, GA)
- Garrett Dellinger, OT, Clarkston (Clarkston, MI)
- Saivion Jones, WDE, St. James (St. James, LA)
- Keanu Koht, WDE, Vero Beach (Vero Beach, FL)
- Landon Jackson, WDE, Pleasant Grove (Texarkana, TX)
- Zavier Carter, OLB, Hapeville Charter (Atlanta, GA)
- Greg Penn III, ILB, DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, MD)
- Deion Smith, WR, Jackson Academy (Jackson, MS)
- Jack Bech, WR, St. Thomas More (Lafayette, LA)
- Corey Kiner, RB, Roger Bacon (Cincinnati, OH)
- Jalen Shead, TE, Olive Branch (Olive Branch, MS)
- Peyton Todd, P, West Monroe (West Monroe, LA)
- Chris Hilton, WR, Zachary (Zachary, LA)
