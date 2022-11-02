LSU forward KJ Williams received his second preseason second-team All-Southeastern Conference honor in the past two weeks Wednesday morning.
Williams, a transfer from Murray State, was picked to the coaches' second team after receiving the same honor on the media team announced Oct. 19 at SEC media days.
The 6-foot-10, 245-pound Williams, who is playing a fifth season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was the Ohio Valley Conference player of the year last season while playing for first-year LSU coach Matt McMahon.
He averaged an OVC-best 18.0 points while shooting 53.6% from the field and also grabbed 8.4 rebounds, which was second in the league.
The Cleveland, Mississippi, native has recorded 27 career double-doubles and has reached double-digits in scoring in 84 career games.
Coaches' All-SEC team
First team
Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama
Nick Smith, Arkansas
Colin Castleton, Florida
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky
Tolu Smith, Mississippi State
Kobe Brown, Missouri
Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Second team
Brandon Miller, Alabama
Wendell Green, Auburn
K.D. Johnson, Auburn
Kario Oquendo, Georgia
KJ Williams, LSU
Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss
Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee
Henry Coleman, Texas A&M