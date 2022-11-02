LSU forward KJ Williams received his second preseason second-team All-Southeastern Conference honor in the past two weeks Wednesday morning.

Williams, a transfer from Murray State, was picked to the coaches' second team after receiving the same honor on the media team announced Oct. 19 at SEC media days.

The 6-foot-10, 245-pound Williams, who is playing a fifth season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was the Ohio Valley Conference player of the year last season while playing for first-year LSU coach Matt McMahon.

He averaged an OVC-best 18.0 points while shooting 53.6% from the field and also grabbed 8.4 rebounds, which was second in the league.

The Cleveland, Mississippi, native has recorded 27 career double-doubles and has reached double-digits in scoring in 84 career games.

Coaches' All-SEC team

First team

Jahvon Quinerly, Alabama

Nick Smith, Arkansas

Colin Castleton, Florida

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

Tolu Smith, Mississippi State

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Second team

Brandon Miller, Alabama

Wendell Green, Auburn

K.D. Johnson, Auburn

Kario Oquendo, Georgia

KJ Williams, LSU

Matthew Murrell, Ole Miss

Josiah-Jordan James, Tennessee

Henry Coleman, Texas A&M

