Daeshon Gordon, a former two-time All-American hurdler at LSU, died suddenly on Sunday morning at the age of 22, according to Northwestern State, where Gordon had been competing.
Gordon had transfered to Northwestern State after two seasons with the Tigers. She finished her collegiate career in the spring, but was still attending classes to finish her education major.
There were no further details available about her death.
"Our hearts go out to Daeshon's family, and to our track and field family, at this extremely difficult time," said Greg Burke, NSU's director of athletics, in a statement from the university. "There are no words to express the feelings that so many have when a young life ends abruptly and much before its time."
Gordon earned two honorable mention All-American honors in the 100 meter hurdles and the 4x100 meter relay at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in June. She set Northwestern State's school record in the 100 hurdles and the 60 meter indoor hurdles.
She was a bronze medalist for her native country of Jamaica in the 2015 Pan Am Junior Games in the 100 meter hurdles. She was working towards a spot on the 2020 Olympic team.
"Daeshon was a fierce competitor and a great teammate," Burke said. "I cherished the connection that she and I had that grew even stronger after she completed her eligibility in June and told me she was determined to be the first female member of her family to earn a college degree. I ask that the NSU Demon family keep Daeshon's family and our track and field program in their thoughts and prayers."