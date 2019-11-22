Arkansas and LSU face off for the Golden Boot, but the Tigers are the gold standard in this matchup -- favored by more than 40 points against the scuffling Razorbacks.

Regardless the Tigers enter the game motivated by the chance to officially clinch their first SEC West title and a spot in the conference title game since the 2011 season.

The 10-0 Tigers are fresh off a 57-38 win over Ole Miss to move to 10-0, while the Razorbacks are headed to Baton Rouge after an open week. They were last in action on Nov. 9 when they fell 45-19 to Western Kentucky. Arkansas coach Chad Morris was fired the following day, replaced by interim coach Barry Lunney Jr.

Scroll below for all the info you'll need to watch, stream or listen to the game, as well as key storylines and live updates from the field.

THE GAME

WHO: Arkansas (2-8) at No. 1 LSU (10-0)

WHEN: 6 p.m. (CST)

WHERE: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

BROADCAST INFO

TV: ESPN

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

Click here for more radio affiliates

STREAMING: Watch ESPN

Joe Burrow the unanimous No. 1 NFL draft pick? LSU QB atop all major mock drafts The NFL is still a distant thought for LSU's top talent given the potential of its current season, but it'd be a challenging task to find any …

KEY STORYLINES

• LSU vs. Arkansas: Who ya got? Advocate experts make their picks, predict score

• Joe Burrow the unanimous No. 1 NFL draft pick? LSU QB atop all major mock drafts

• Inside the (betting) line: LSU is a huge favorite over Arkansas; can they possibly cover?

• From liability to utility LSU's offensive line is now the 'MVP,' Ed Orgeron says

• Rabalais: LSU has gone all Ferrari on offense, but title hopes rest on defense catching up

• From the Ice Bowl to miracle finishes: Five memorable games between LSU and Arkansas

• How does LSU beat Arkansas? Keys to the game include Clyde Edwards-Helaire, limiting explosive plays

• LSU vs. Arkansas four numbers to know: Clyde Edwards-Helaire piling up yards in a variety of ways

• Another running QB? Arkansas' KJ Jefferson could pose same threat to LSU as John Rhys Plumlee

• Joe Burrow owns most of LSU record book; here are 3 all-time NCAA records he could break

• Five games to watch: Big Ten showdown has Ohio State trying to protect No. 2 ranking vs. Penn State

LIVE UPDATES

Can't see the feed below? Click here