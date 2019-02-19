Safe to say LSU fans' hearts skipped a beat against Southeastern on Tuesday afternoon when shortstop Josh Smith got hit in the mouth by a fastball in the seventh inning.

Add coach Paul Mainieri to the list too.

“When he got hit in the mouth,” Mainieri said, “I saw our whole season going down the drain.”

Blood speckled Smith’s lips, but he jogged to first base. An athletic trainer examined him for a concussion. Smith, who ended the game with a .625 batting average, passed the concussion test and shoved his helmet back on his head. The moment elicited cheers from the players in the dugout.

It was a pivotal moment in the game.

LSU (4-0) trailed 5-4 as Smith advanced to third when the next batter, Brandt Broussard, bunted. Southeastern pitcher Trey Shaffer threw the ball away, and LSU ended up with runners on second and third with no outs. Smith scored, tying the game, when Antoine Duplantis grounded out.

The Tigers eventually pulled off a 6-5 win to remain undefeated.

Taking baseballs to the face has plagued LSU in recent years.

In 2015, Chris Chinea was hit in the chin by a 93 mph pitch against Georgia.

In 2016, Kramer Robertson lost a Jake Fraley relay throw in the lights, and the ball smacked him right in the mouth.

And in 2017, Greg Deichmann was hit in the face by a pitch during a February scrimmage.