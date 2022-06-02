HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Pete Taylor Park features an all-turf field, and so far this year, LSU has only played on two of those: LA Tech and Vanderbilt.
The Tigers are 3-1 on turf, with the loss in Ruston being on a cold, wet evening in February, which tested LSU's shaky infield. But after practice on Thursday, the Tigers walked off the toasty surface confident.
"The ball stays low, we heard it was ultra fast, I didn't get the sense of that, I felt like it was normal," LSU coach Jay Johnson said.
While turf fields are common in travel ball, it's still an element of change added to the regional. But first baseman Tre' Morgan didn't see it as a challenge.
"We've just got to be more relaxed, trust our glove, trust the hops that are going to be true," Morgan said.