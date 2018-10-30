LSU junior Devin White may have to sit out the first half of the Alabama game, but the folks who present the award for the nation’s top linebacker aren’t discounting him.
White was named Tuesday as one of 10 semifinalists for the Butkus Award by the Downtown Athletic Club of Orlando (Florida).
Also on the list is Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses, a one-time LSU commitment and prep standout at University High who finished at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.
White leads the Tigers and ranks third in the Southeastern Conference with 76 tackles. He has 7.0 tackles for loss, one sack, six quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. White leads an LSU defense allowing only 15 points per game while ranking sixth in the nation with 19 turnovers gained.
In 2017, his first season as a starter, White led the SEC in tackles with 130 and he was named the league’s defensive player of the week a record four times. White entered 2018 as a consensus preseason All-American and made The Associated Press and ESPN midseason All-American teams.
Moses, a sophomore for the Crimson Tide, has 42 tackles with 7.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
The Butkus Award selection is handled by a panel of 51 coaches, recruiters, scouts and journalists who vote using a 3-2-1 process. Finalists in will be announced Nov. 19, with the winner named Dec. 4.