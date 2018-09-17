lsuslufootball1573.090918 bf
Jaquelin Roy, a defensive tackle at University High in Baton Rouge, has committed to LSU, according to a 247 Sports report.

The 6-foot-4, 306 pound Roy committed go the Tigers via Twitter. He rated fourth in Louisiana’s 2020 class and is ranked No. 15 nationally among defensive tackles by 247 sports. His commitment pushes LSU's recruiting class for 2020 up to No. 6 nationally, also according to 247 Sports picked LSU over schools such as Florida, Florida State and Georgia.

Roy is part of a U-High team is ranked seventh nationally by MaxPreps and unbeaten in three games.

