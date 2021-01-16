The LSU track and field teams opened the indoor season with some strong performances Saturday, a day that was topped with a school-record performance by pole vaulter Lisa Gunnarsson.
Gunnarsson produced the highlight of the day for LSU when she soared 14 feet, 10 inches to claim the title in the Purple Tiger Invitational in the Carl Maddox Field House.
She broke her own school mark that she set in 2019 by a half-inch.
After passing at the first four heights, Gunnarsson cleared on her first attempt at the next four. Only when the bar was moved to 15-1½, which would have been a Field House record, did she record her first miss.
Gunnarsson was one of several LSU veterans who had impressive season debuts, the first competition for coach Dennis Shaver's Tigers and Lady Tigers since last February.
On the men's side, 2019 NCAA outdoor high jump and long jump champion JuVaughn Harrison competed only in the long jump. His best of 26-2¼ won the title by more than 16 inches.
Also in the field, Abby O'Donoghue had a strong performance in taking the women's high jump title with a clearance of 6-½.
Milan Young won the women's 60-meter hurdles in 8.17 seconds and Symone Mason claimed the 60 meters with a time of 7.42 seconds.
Freshman Monique Hardy made a splash in her first meet in an LSU uniform as she won the weight throw title with a heave of 67-4¾.
Hardy's winning mark went down as the third-longest throw in school history.
The Lady Tigers had a total of 11 winners Saturday.
The others were Lorena Rangel Batres, 600 meters (1 minute, 35.31 seconds); Serena Bolden, long jump (18-9); Ashley LaJocies, mile (5:18.14); Amber Hart, shot put (48-10), Sara Funderburk, 800 (2:17.48); and Kyndal McKnight, triple jump (41-4½).
Led by Harrison's victory in the long jump, the Tigers wound up with five winners.
Joining Harrison were John Nerdal, weight throw (67-11); Brock Myer, pole vault (15-11); Davis Bove, 800 (1:53.13); and Jackson Martingayle, 3,000 (8:35.38),
The meet also included a half-dozen Louisiana Division I schools — including Southern.
Among the winners were SU's Nicholas Scott in the men's 600 (1:20.42) as well as the Jaguars' 4x400-meter relay (3:21.36) and the Lady Jaguars' Jada Childers in the 400 (59.17).
The UL men and women combined for four wins.
Chandler Mixon won the 60 hurdles (8.13), Trejun Jones took the open 60 (6.76), John Joseph claimed the triple jump (48-1¼) and the Lady Cajuns' 4x400 relay team prevailed (3:58.87).
Southeastern had three wins with Tommy Nedow taking the men's shot put (49-7¾), Slavo Stevic winning the men's high jump (6-8¾) and Destinee Jeanpiere claiming the women's 200 (26.67).
UNO's Alec Snell won the men's mile (4:17.21) and Nicholls State's Allen Langston won the men's 200 (26.49).