LSU and Rice played a football game -- the final result was not a surprise.
Despite a few dropped passes and a late touchdown drive by the Owls, LSU coasted to a mostly uneventful 42-10 win on senior night at Tiger Stadium.
The win moves No. 7 LSU to 9-2 on the year; Rice drops to 1-11.
Can't see video below? Click here.
MORE COVERAGE
Everything went according to plan for the LSU Tigers in their final night in 2018 at Tiger Stadium.
+73
+73
+73
+73
+73
Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.