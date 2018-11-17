lsuricefootball2110.111818 bf
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron and Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren meet at midfield after LSU's football game against Rice in Tiger Stadium Saturday Nov. 17, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 42-10.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

LSU and Rice played a football game -- the final result was not a surprise. 

Despite a few dropped passes and a late touchdown drive by the Owls, LSU coasted to a mostly uneventful 42-10 win on senior night at Tiger Stadium. 

The win moves No. 7 LSU to 9-2 on the year; Rice drops to 1-11. 

