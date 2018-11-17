LSU and Rice played a football game -- the final result was not a surprise.

Despite a few dropped passes and a late touchdown drive by the Owls, LSU coasted to a mostly uneventful 42-10 win on senior night at Tiger Stadium.

The win moves No. 7 LSU to 9-2 on the year; Rice drops to 1-11.

