Behind the cheerleaders and balloons, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was a guest on his first weekly radio show of the 2018 season Wednesday night at TJ Ribs.
By the end of the hour on WDGL-FM 98.1, Orgeron let on that both of his two scholarship quarterbacks might play in the season opener against Miami on Sept. 2 in Arlington, Texas.
"I have no problem playing both Joe Burrow and Myles Brennan," said Orgeron, who is entering his second full season leading the Tigers.
Orgeron said if one player goes in and struggles, the team would have the ability to play the other quarterback. His answer followed a question from LSU radio play-by-pay announcer Chris Blair, who asked if the quarterback competition had yet been settled.
Other highlights from the Coach O Show:
- Orgeron said LSU made a gameplan for Miami in June, and he said the coaching staff will revisit that plan and begin implementing it on Monday.
- A caller asked Orgeron about putting Devin White at running back. White, a former major running back recruit before fully committing to linebacker in college, lobbied to the media on Monday that one of the ways LSU's offense could improve was by giving him the ball. Orgeron told the caller that while White would look good in a wildcat package, when he'd get hurt "it wouldn't look good anymore." LSU will hold off on that option for now.
- A caller named Cody from Alexandria said he'd heard that "Joe Burrow's been dropping dimes" and asked if Orgeron if that were true. Orgeron said "Help me out, does dropping dimes mean throwing good passes? I'm kidding. Yes he has."