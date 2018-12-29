With several key contributors either hurt, suspended or readying for the NFL draft, LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda provided some clarity on what to expect as his Tigers take the field on New Year's Day.

Speaking at the defensive portion of media day before a Fiesta Bowl showdown with unbeaten Central Florida, Aranda said Eric Monroe and JaCoby Stevens could be used at nickel safety, with Kary Vincent and Terrance Alexander at cornerback.

LSU's star defensive back Andraez "Greedy" Williams will not be playing in the game as he readies for the NFL draft. Two other defensive backs will also not play in the game: Kristian Fulton is still recovering from an ankle injury suffered against Arkansas, and Kelvin Joseph has been suspended for violating team rules.

“More guys having to take on a little bit more roles … I think our guys have really latched on to it and really attacked it," Aranda said Saturday. "You like the feeling that you got when you’re at practice and guys are attacking their job and understanding the important of it, and it’s a new job for some of them.”

Aranda confirmed that sophomore Glen Logan could be used at nose tackle in place of Ed Alexander, who will also not play in the game as he readies for the NFL draft.

Aranda spoke before several other members of his defense.

Star linebacker Devin White, safety Grant Delpit, defensive end Rashard Lawrence, linebacker Michael Divinity and cornerback Terrance Alexander were among those scheduled to speak to the media on Saturday.

LSU faces off with UCF in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl at noon, Tuesday in Glendale, Arizona.

Information from The Advocate staff reporter Brooks Kubena was used in this report.