Kramer Robertson's first trip to the big leagues amounted to a cup of coffee.
The St. Louis Cardinals called up the former LSU shortstop on Tuesday, and Robertson made his debut as a pinch runner. On Wednesday, he drove in a run on a groundout to second base as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning for his first and only at-bat.
Prior to the Cardinals game against Baltimore on Thursday, the team sent him back to Triple-A Memphis to make room for shortstop Edmundo Sosa, who was activated off of the injured list.
Robertson is hitting .225 with three home runs and 11 RBIs at Memphis this season.