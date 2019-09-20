LSU has rolled through its early-season schedule, and now the No. 4 Tigers hit SEC play.

The Tigers' newfound offensive firepower has led them to an average of 55 points per game in their first three contests, the most recent a 65-14 drubbing of Northwestern State behind yet another excellent game from quarterback Joe Burrow -- an early Heisman contender.

Vanderbilt, meanwhile, is still looking for its first win of the season. The Commodores were off last week after losses to Georgia and Purdue to open the season.

THE GAME

WHO: No. 4 LSU (3-0) at Vanderbilt (0-2)

When: 11:30 p.m. (CDT)

WHERE: Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, Tennessee

BROADCAST INFO

TV: SEC NETWORK

RADIO: LSU Sports Radio Network 98.1 (Baton Rouge) or 870 AM (New Orleans)

STREAMING: WatchESPN app

KEY STORYLINES

• With Ed Ingram back on LSU's football team, how does that change the offensive line?

• Patrick Queen is the 'miracle baby' dedicated to LSU from birth; 'One of our best players'

• Rabalais: LSU goes to Music City trying to make sure the hits keep on coming vs. Vanderbilt

• LSU vs. Vanderbilt four numbers to know: Tigers' punt returners getting the job done early

• Five games to watch: Top-10 battle between Georgia and Notre Dame is featured game of Week 4 slate

