LSU’s Shortstop Amber Serrett (17) tags out FSU' Outfielder Korina Rosario (9) at 3rd base during the NCAA Tallahassee Super Regionals Softball Championship at JoAnne Graf Field in Tallahassee, Florida on May 26, 2018. LSU lost to FSU in 11 innings 8 to 5. Photo Credit: Don Juan Moore/Special to The Advocate.