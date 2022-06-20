LSU loses its eighth player to the transfer portal; fourth with starting experience.
Will Safford, who started at second base in the opening game against Maine on Feb. 18 and made six total appearances this season, added his name to the portal.
Safford, a sophomore for the Tigers, started seven of his 26 appearances during the 2021 season, recording onr RBI and eight runs scored in his 3-for-35 effort at the plate. He went 0 for 5 in his at bats this season.
Safford was a two-time All-state and All-district selection out of University High.
LSU has lost eight players so far to the portal, including Safford, Giovanni DiGiacomo, Collier Cranford, Brody Drost, Anthony Priester, Michael Fowler, Brennan Holt and Alex Brady, who did not make the official roster for the 2022 season.
Holt is the only one who has found a new home at Oklahoma State.