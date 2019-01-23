On a night when his team scored 92 points and committed its fewest turnovers in two months, LSU men’s basketball coach Will Wade was seething when he arrived for his postgame news conference Wednesday.
Despite his team’s eighth consecutive victory, Wade was left looking for a lot more after a 92-82 win over Georgia in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
He didn’t hide his feelings, speaking freely about his team’s deficiencies — most of them on defense.
“We didn’t play very well ... I’m not real pleased about things,” Wade said after crediting Georgia with hanging in the game for 38 minutes. “We have a lot of stuff we have got to get better at. We were exposed in some areas that we’ve been deficient at.”
He was just getting started.
“On the plus side, we only turned it over eight times — which was tremendous; it allowed us to score a bunch,” Wade said. “But our defense, our post defense, our overall defense looked like it did at the beginning of the year.
“We’ve got a lot, a lot, of work to do,” Wade added. “This was not what we expect, and it wasn’t to our standard.”
LSU (15-3, 5-0 Southeastern Conference) led by 12 points at halftime and by 17 on three occasions in the second half before Georgia (9-9, 1-5) rallied and made a game of it by cutting the deficit to seven points twice in the final five minutes — the last with 4:08 remaining.
At that point, Kavell Bigby-Williams and Tremont Waters had back-to-back three-point plays to give LSU enough breathing room to hold on down the stretch.
Waters finished with a season-high 26 points and Skylar Mays, who took a nasty shot to the face in the first half and had to go to the bench for about 2½ minutes, returned and scored 20 points to lead LSU to its 10th victory in the past 11 games.
Naz Reid had 15 points and a team-best seven rebounds before fouling out with 29 seconds left and Ja’vonte Smart had 10 points to help the Tigers secure their 18th home win in a row. The streak began after a 61-60 loss to Georgia on Jan. 16, 2018.
Waters also had four assists, four steals and three rebounds. For the first time in his 51-game career, he did not turn the ball over while playing 32 minutes.
“Tre was great, Skylar was great in the first half,” Wade said. “Tre and Skylar bailed us out with their offense. We were able to score pretty much at will, which was great.”
Waters, who was 9 of 14 from the field for the game, dropped in 19 of his 26 points in the second half in going 6 of 9 from the floor.
“I was just playing basketball,” Waters said of his performance. “My teammates and coaching staff told me to just keep playing and let the game come to me, and that’s what I did.”
Reid was 7 of 11 and Mays was 5 of 9 as LSU shot 50.0 percent in each half.
But the Tigers defense, which allowed just 69 and 67 points in its last two games, was another story.
Rayshaun Hammonds had 18 points to lead four Georgia players in double figures. Nicolas Claxton hit a couple of 3-point baskets in the first five minutes and finished with 15 points, while Derek Ogbeide had 14 and Jordan Harris 10.
“Our transition defense was awful and our post defense was even worse,” Wade said after Georgia shot 58.6 percent in the second half and 53.6 percent for the game. “Our on-ball defense was not very good. ... We just got cut up. They were cutting so much harder than us. We didn’t get deflections.
“(The defense) was as poor as it could be,” he added. “I’m embarrassed.”
Georgia took advantage of LSU’s poor performance on that end of the floor and continually chipped away at the huge deficit.
“Give Georgia credit, they played really well ... they played with a good spirit, they played extremely hard,” Wade said. “I thought they were really, really good tonight. Coach (Tom) Crean had them ready to go.”