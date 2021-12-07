In a flurry of moves, coach Brian Kelly’s first staff began to take shape Tuesday as he filled some of the positions that work most with the entire team, setting the foundation for his tenure at LSU.
Kelly hired Frank Wilson, who resigned from McNeese State, as his associate head coach and one of his primary recruiters. He is also expected to hire strength and conditioning coordinator Jacob Flint, a source confirmed, and bring special teams coordinator Brian Polian from Notre Dame, according to multiple reports.
Polian will likely take over for Greg McMahon. The longtime special teams coordinator with the New Orleans Saints and LSU retired, he confirmed Tuesday, ending a 40-year career in the profession. McMahon had turned LSU’s special teams units into some of the most productive in the country during his four seasons.
“It’s been a great run,” McMahon said. “I’ve been so blessed.”
While the three additions won’t determine LSU’s offensive or defensive schemes, they filled key roles. The associate head coach, strength and conditioning coach and special teams coordinator work with the whole roster, typically giving them a deeper understanding of the players at every position.
Having those roles determined may be particularly important for Kelly. He has taken a CEO-style approach at his previous schools, and the coaches who joined the staff Tuesday should help him keep a close eye on the pulse of LSU’s team from their respective spots around the program.
Perhaps none of the hires were more important than Wilson, a respected recruiter and New Orleans native who once played at St. Augustine High School. When LSU announced it hired Wilson, support poured in from former players, including running back Leonard Fournette and safety Tyrann Mathieu. Wilson helped sign both of them as LSU’s running backs coach and recruiting coordinator from 2010-2015.
“I’m happy for coach and his family!!” Mathieu wrote on social media. “Also I am happy for our fans and the great state of Louisiana because I know he will not let some of this state’s best talents leave! He will also find a few diamonds in the rough that you may have never heard of. He’s one of the best!”
In his six years at LSU, Wilson used his Louisiana connections to land wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. and offensive lineman La’el Collins, some of the best players from that era. The Tigers signed four top 10 classes, including the nation’s No. 2 class in 2014 and No. 5 class a year later.
Wilson, a two-time national recruiter of the year, was then the head coach at UTSA for four years before he took over at McNeese State. Wilson led the program through a season heavily affected by the coronavirus pandemic and two catastrophic hurricanes. He has a 26-40 record as a head coach.
“No one knows the recruiting landscape in Louisiana better than Frank, and his experience and character will be tremendous resources for our staff and student-athletes,” Kelly said in a statement. “We are thrilled he is returning home to ensure that we continue to sign the best student-athletes in Louisiana and throughout the country.”
After the departure of wide receivers coach and assistant head coach Mickey Joseph last week for Nebraska, adding Wilson helped assuage concerns about how Kelly would recruit an area of the country he has never lived in until now.
A graduate of Nicholls State, Wilson has also coached at Tennessee and Ole Miss. Terms of his agreement with LSU were not yet known. Wilson is expected to take on more responsibilities once Kelly fills the rest of his staff.
“I will forever be grateful to the coaches, staff, and student-athletes I have been fortunate to work with at McNeese State, and I will always remember the lessons I have learned in my six seasons as a head coach,” Wilson said in a statement. “But the opportunity to return home to LSU and join Coach Kelly’s staff was one my family and I simply could not pass up.”
Though Kelly has missed on some of his Notre Dame assistants since he arrived at LSU last week, including both coordinators, he’s expected to hire Polian and Flint.
Polian, a former head coach at Nevada, has spent the majority of his career at Notre Dame. He filled multiple roles from 2005-09 and then returned from 2017-21. The son of former NFL executive Bill Polian, he will bring some Southeastern Conference experience after coaching tight ends and special teams for a year at Texas A&M.
Flint, who served as co-director of strength and conditioning at Notre Dame for the last five years under Matt Balis, will take over for longtime LSU strength and conditioning coordinator Tommy Moffitt. Moffitt wasn't retained after lasting through three staffs over 20 years.
Flint has known Kelly for a long time. A walk-on when Kelly coached at Central Michigan, he earned a scholarship his senior season. Flint later followed Kelly from Cincinnati to Notre Dame. He has coached on Kelly's staffs for more than a decade and will now lead a department himself for the first time.
Kelly still has to fill the majority of his staff. The coordinator positions remain open. The majority of the on-field assistants haven't been determined. But on Tuesday, Kelly made the first major hires of his tenure.