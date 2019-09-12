The LSU basketball team's first appearance in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge in three seasons at Texas will have a 1 p.m. tipoff time, ESPN announced Thursday.
It was previously announced that the matchup with Texas and Shaka Smart, who was Will Wade's boss at VCU, was set for Jan. 25 in Austin, but ESPN had been working on network and tip times for the entire 10-game slate.
The LSU-Texas game will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, the network announced Thursday.
All 10 of the Big 12’s teams and 10 of the SEC’s 14 schools will participate in this year’s event.
This will be the fourth appearance in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge for LSU. The Tigers are 1-2, with a win at West Virginia in 2014 — when the event was played in December.
LSU lost to Oklahoma at home in 2016 and Texas Tech on the road in 2017 after the challenge was moved to late January with all 10 games played on one day.
2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge
Jan. 25, 2020
All Times Central
Iowa State at Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPN/2/U
Missouri at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN/2/U
LSU at Texas, 1 p.m., ESPN/2/U
Mississippi State at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., ESPN/2/U
Tennessee at Kansas, 3 p.m., ESPN/2
Oklahoma State at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., ESPN/2/U
TCU at Arkansas, 3 p.m., ESPN/2/U
Kentucky at Texas Tech, 5 p.m., ESPN/2
Kansas State at Alabama, 5 p.m., ESPN/2
Baylor at Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN
Note: Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Georgia and South Carolina are not participating in this year's challenge