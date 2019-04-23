LSU AD Woodward: Will Wade has full support; 'resources' key to not getting 'butts' kicked by Alabama, SEC

Scott Woodward was introduced Tuesday as LSU's new athletic director, saying embattled basketball coach Will Wade has his support "100 percent" and emphasizing that he doesn't want the school getting its "butts" kicked by Alabama -- or anyone else in the Southeastern Conference.

"Let me clear, and very clear, I didn't come back here because it was just my alma mater," Woodward said at his opening news conference in the forum of LSU's Manship School of Mass Communication "... I'm at LSU because I believe in who we are and what we can do together."

The decision to remove Joe Alleva as athletic director was made last Tuesday night during a tight-lipped executive meeting held by the LSU Board of Supervisors, according to a board member who asked not to be identified because university officials asked members to remain quiet.

Woodward declined to discuss the timeline of his hiring and said he preferred to not "break confidence."

One of the tougher issues for Woodward early in his tenure will likely be how the school handles Wade. Last week a federal judge ruled that Wade will likely not have to take the witness stand during an upcoming federal criminal case on corruption in college basketball.

Wade was reinstated by the university last week after finally meeting with LSU and NCAA officials and denying any wrongdoing. But the NCAA hasn't taken action against any of universities or coaches tied to the scandal, instead holding off — at the request of federal prosecutors — until the federal criminal cases conclude.

Wade and the LSU men's basketball program are believed to be the subject of an NCAA investigation which could bring potential sanctions for the university, the coach or both.

"Coach Wade is LSU's coach, and he will have my 100 percent support," Woodward said.

How does new LSU AD Scott Woodward run an athletic dept? See how colleagues describe him In almost any conversation with someone who’s worked with Scott Woodward, you quickly learn two things about LSU’s newly hired athletic director.

Asked about some specifics in the athletic department, particularly the football gameday experience for fans, Woodward said the experience is already "second-to-none."

"I don't want to screw up what's good, but there's always room for improvement," he said.

And on the topic of money and fundraising and overall vision, Woodward didn't mince words.

"You win wars with resources," he said, later adding that if school and athletic department officials aren't "rowing our boats in the same direction, we're going to get our butts kicked in Tuscaloosa, Opelika, and Gainesville.

"I have no intention of letting that happen."

Woodward, a Baton Rouge native, comes to LSU by way of Texas A&M, where he was behind two major coaching hires the past two years. He had held that position since 2016. Woodward is just weeks removed from luring Buzz Williams from Virginia Tech to replace Billy Kennedy as men's basketball coach, and last year he hired Jimbo Fisher to a 10-year, $75 million deal from Florida State to replace Kevin Sumlin as football coach.

According to The Dallas Morning News, Woodward earned $900,000 in base salary as part of a five-year deal that expires in January 2021. He owes Texas A&M about $40,000 for leaving, according to the terms of the contract.

Woodward was the athletic director at the University of Washington from 2008-15 and served as the school's vice chancellor of external affairs from 2004-08. The latter was a similar position to the one he held at LSU from 2000-04, when he was then-Chancellor Mark Emmert's representative to the athletic department as the director of external affairs.

Before that, Woodward was a political consultant and legislative liaison in Baton Rouge, where he founded a government and public relations firm in the mid-1990s.

That experience should help Woodward, who was asked about sports gambling and his views on it.

"How do we do it with integrity," he said. "... It's here whether we like it or not."