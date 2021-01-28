BR.lsutexasammain.030120 923.jpg
LSU star forward Trendon Watford (2) is expected to be back for Saturday's game with Nicholls State, coach Will Wade said, after missing the Tigers' most recent game on Dec. 14 with a minor ankle injury.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Thursday that it trimmed its 20-man preseason watch list for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award in half.

LSU's Trendon Watford, who was on the preseason list announced in early November, made the cut to 10 players based on a strong start to his sophomore season.

Watford was the only player from a Southeastern Conference school to make the list on Thursday.

Watford enters Saturday's home game with Texas Tech averaging 18.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He's had five games of 20 points or more in SEC play with two double-doubles.

The Birmingham, Alabama, native is is third in the league in scoring, seventh in rebounding and fourth in field-goal percentage at 50.6%. He's eighth in assists average.

Karl Malone Award Candidates

Greg Brown, Texas

Oscar da Silva, Stanford

Matthew Hurt, Duke

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Sandro Mamukelashvili, Seton Hall

Tre Mitchell, Massachusetts

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova

Aamir Simms, Clemson

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Trendon Watford, LSU

