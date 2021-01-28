The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced Thursday that it trimmed its 20-man preseason watch list for the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year Award in half.
LSU's Trendon Watford, who was on the preseason list announced in early November, made the cut to 10 players based on a strong start to his sophomore season.
Watford was the only player from a Southeastern Conference school to make the list on Thursday.
Watford enters Saturday's home game with Texas Tech averaging 18.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He's had five games of 20 points or more in SEC play with two double-doubles.
The Birmingham, Alabama, native is is third in the league in scoring, seventh in rebounding and fourth in field-goal percentage at 50.6%. He's eighth in assists average.
Karl Malone Award Candidates
Greg Brown, Texas
Oscar da Silva, Stanford
Matthew Hurt, Duke
Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
Sandro Mamukelashvili, Seton Hall
Tre Mitchell, Massachusetts
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Villanova
Aamir Simms, Clemson
Drew Timme, Gonzaga
Trendon Watford, LSU