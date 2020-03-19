It's finally here. The day that isn't. The March Madness that's replaced by the madness that's surrounded the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana and around the nation.

But social distancing can't stop you from playing this year's NCAA Tournament out in your head, and this will help you do just that.

Earlier this week we asked you to vote on the First Four matchups for the men's tournament to set the full Round of 64. We used those results to create The Advocate reader bracket, which will be the basis for the matchups over the remaining rounds.

We'll also include a bracket of simulated matchups -- the winner being whichever team has more wins in a best-of-three sim formate -- via whatifsports' online simulator.

The NCAA opted not to release an official bracket after canceling its annual tournament alongside virtually all sporting events amid the coronavirus crisis. The Advocate sports writer Sheldon Mickles set the field for bracket below (click here to see how he made his picks).

There'll be another bracket, filled out by my non-bracketologist self, to compare and see how each field stacks up.

Scroll below for the First Four results and each bracket. Continue downpage to find quick breakdowns for each of the Round of 64 matchups and polls to pick the winner for each, which will be used to advance the Reader Bracket to the Round of 32.

Voting will remain open until 5 p.m., Sunday, March 22

FIRST FOUR RESULTS

READER BRACKET

(winner needs 50.1% or more)

N.C. State (72%) beats Cincinnati

beats Cincinnati Boston University (62%) beats Robert Morris 24

beats Robert Morris 24 Prairie View 53% beats N.C. Central

beats N.C. Central Arizona State (73%) beats Indiana

Can't see bracket below? Click here

WHAT-IF SIM BRACKET

(Each matchup simulated three times here; W/L breakdown for advancing team in parentheses)

Cincinnati beats N.C. State (WLW)

beats N.C. State (WLW) N.C. Central beats Prairie View (LWW)

beats Prairie View (LWW) Boston University beats Robert Morris (WLW)

beats Robert Morris (WLW) Arizona State beats Indiana (LWW)

Can't see bracket below? Click here

MY BRACKET

THE GAME : N.C. State beats Cincinnati

: beats Cincinnati THE WHY : ACC > AAC





: ACC > AAC THE GAME : Robert Morris beats Boston University

: beats Boston University THE WHY : I know a guy named Rob Morris. He’s a good guy. That’s the reason.





: I know a guy named Rob Morris. He’s a good guy. That’s the reason. THE GAME : Prairie View beats N.C. Central

: beats N.C. Central THE WHY : I’ll be honest, I know nothing about either of these teams. Do you? But Prairie View sounds pleasant and we could all use a bit of that these days.





: I’ll be honest, I know nothing about either of these teams. Do you? But Prairie View sounds pleasant and we could all use a bit of that these days. THE GAME : Arizona State beats Indiana

: beats Indiana THE WHY: The Hurley coaching tree is one of the low-key best there is around college basketball and Bobby is no exception.

Can't see bracket below? Click here.

ROUND OF 64 MATCHUPS

(poll for each below team breakdowns)

JUMP TO INDIVIDUAL MATCHUPS BY CLICKING LINKS IN LIST BELOW

KANSAS (1) vs. BOSTON UNIVERSITY (16)

VIRGINIA (8) vs. PROVIDENCE (9)

WEST VIRGINIA (5) vs. ARIZONA STATE (12)

KENTUCKY (4) vs. AKRON (13)

MICHIGAN (6) vs. STANFORD (11)

LOUISVILLE (3) vs. UC IRVINE (14)

RUTGERS (7) vs. EAST TENNESSEE STATE (10)

CREIGHTON (2) vs. HOFSTRA (15)

BAYLOR (1) vs. WINTHROP (16)

SAINT MARY’S (8) vs. UTAH STATE (9)

AUBURN (5) vs. LIBERTY (12)

MARYLAND (4) vs. STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (13)

ARIZONA (6) vs. WICHITA STATE (11)

MICHIGAN STATE (3) vs. BELMONT (14)

MARQUETTE (7) vs. OKLAHOMA (10)

FLORIDA STATE (2) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (15)

DAYTON (1) vs. SIENA (16)

IOWA (8) vs. FLORIDA (9)

OHIO STATE (5) vs. N.C. STATE (12)

BUTLER (4) vs. VERMONT (13)

HOUSTON (6) vs. XAVIER (11)

DUKE (3) vs. BRADLEY (14)

PENN STATE (7) vs. RICHMOND (10)

VILLANOVA (2) vs. NORTHERN KENTUCKY (15)

GONZAGA (1) vs. PRAIRIE VIEW (16)

LSU (8) vs. TEXAS TECH (9)

WISCONSIN (5) vs. YALE (12)

OREGON (4) vs. NORTH TEXAS (13)

BYU (6) vs. NORTHERN IOWA (11)

SETON HALL (3) vs. NEW MEXICO STATE (14)

COLORADO (7) vs. ILLINOIS (10)

SAN DIEGO STATE (2) vs. EASTERN WASHINGTON (15)

KANSAS (1) vs. BOSTON UNIVERSITY (16)

ABOUT KANSAS

RECORD : 28-3, Big 12 17-1 (1st)

: 28-3, Big 12 17-1 (1st) NET RANKING : 2

: 2 NICKNAME : Jayhawks

: Jayhawks LEADING SCORER : Devon Dotson, 18.1 ppg

: Devon Dotson, 18.1 ppg COACH : Bill Self

: Bill Self NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 46 appearances; 103-45 record; 14 Final Fours; 3 championships

BOSTON UNIVERSITY

RECORD : 21-13, Patriots 12-6 (2nd)

: 21-13, Patriots 12-6 (2nd) NET RANKING : 160

: 160 NICKNAME : Terriers

: Terriers LEADING SCORER : Max Mahoney, 15.5 ppg

: Max Mahoney, 15.5 ppg COACH : Joe Jones

: Joe Jones NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 7 appearances; 2-7 record

VIRGINIA (8) vs. PROVIDENCE (9)

ABOUT VIRGINIA

RECORD : 23-7, AAC 155-5 (4th)

: 23-7, AAC 155-5 (4th) NET RANKING : 44

: 44 NICKNAME : Cavaliers

: Cavaliers LEADING SCORER : Mamadi Diakite, 13.7 ppg

: Mamadi Diakite, 13.7 ppg COACH : Tony Bennett

: Tony Bennett NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 23 appearances; 35-22 record; 3 Final Fours; 1 championship (2019)

ABOUT PROVIDENCE

RECORD : 19-12, Big East 12-6 (4th)

: 19-12, Big East 12-6 (4th) NET RANKING : 37

: 37 NICKNAME : Friars

: Friars LEADING SCORER : Alpha Diallo, 14.1 ppg

: Alpha Diallo, 14.1 ppg COACH : Ed Cooley

: Ed Cooley NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 20 appearances; 15-21 record; 2 Final Fours

WEST VIRGINIA (5) vs. ARIZONA STATE (12)

ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA

RECORD : 21-10, Big 12 9-9 (3rd)

: 21-10, Big 12 9-9 (3rd) NET RANKING : 17

: 17 NICKNAME : Mountaineers

: Mountaineers LEADING SCORER : Oscar Tshiebewe, 11.2 ppg

: Oscar Tshiebewe, 11.2 ppg COACH : Bob Huggins

: Bob Huggins NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 29 appearances; 31-29 record; 2 Final Fours

ABOUT ARIZONA STATE

RECORD : 20-11, Pac-12, 11-7 (4th)

: 20-11, Pac-12, 11-7 (4th) NET RANKING : 54

: 54 NICKNAME : Sun Devils

: Sun Devils LEADING SCORER : Remy Martin, 19.1 ppg

: Remy Martin, 19.1 ppg COACH : Bobby Hurley

: Bobby Hurley NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 15 appearances; 12-16 record

KENTUCKY (4) vs. AKRON (13)

ABOUT KENTUCKY

RECORD : 25-6, SEC 15-3 (1st)

: 25-6, SEC 15-3 (1st) NET RANKING : 21

: 21 NICKNAME : Wildcats

: Wildcats LEADING SCORER : Immanuel Quickley, 16.1 ppg

: Immanuel Quickley, 16.1 ppg COACH : John Calipari

: John Calipari NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 58 appearances; 131-53 record; 17 Final Fours; 8 championships

ABOUT AKRON

RECORD : 24-7, MAC 14-4

: 24-7, MAC 14-4 NET RANKING : 73

: 73 NICKNAME : Zips

: Zips LEADING SCORER : Loren Cristian Jackson, 19.8 ppg

: Loren Cristian Jackson, 19.8 ppg COACH : John Groce

: John Groce NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 4 appearances, 0-4 record

MICHIGAN (6) vs. STANFORD (11)

ABOUT MICHIGAN

RECORD : 19-12, Big Ten 10-10 (9th)

: 19-12, Big Ten 10-10 (9th) NET RANKING : 24

: 24 NICKNAME : Wolverines

: Wolverines LEADING SCORER : Zavier Simpson, 12.9 ppg

: Zavier Simpson, 12.9 ppg COACH : Juwan Howard

: Juwan Howard NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 26 appearances, 53-24 record; 6 Final Fours; 1 championship

ABOUT STANFORD

RECORD : 20-12, Pac-12 9-9 (7th)

: 20-12, Pac-12 9-9 (7th) NET RANKING : 33

: 33 NICKNAME : Cardinal

: Cardinal LEADING SCORER : Oscar da Silva, 15.7 ppg

: Oscar da Silva, 15.7 ppg COACH : Jerod Haase

: Jerod Haase NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 17 appearances; 23-16 record; 2 Final Fours; 1 championship

LOUISVILLE (3) vs. UC IRVINE (14)

ABOUT LOUISVILLE

RECORD : 24-7, ACC 15-5 (2rd)

: 24-7, ACC 15-5 (2rd) NET RANKING : 8

: 8 NICKNAME : Cardinals

: Cardinals LEADING SCORER : Jordan Nwora, 18 ppg

: Jordan Nwora, 18 ppg COACH : Chris Mack

: Chris Mack NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 39 appearances; 60-40 record; 8 Final Fours; 2 championships

ABOUT UC IRVINE

RECORD : 21-11, Big West 13-3 (1st)

: 21-11, Big West 13-3 (1st) NET RANKING : 114

: 114 NICKNAME : Anteaters

: Anteaters LEADING SCORER : Collin Welp, 13 ppg

: Collin Welp, 13 ppg COACH : Russell Turner

: Russell Turner NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 2 appearances; 1-2 record

RUTGERS (7) vs. EAST TENNESSEE STATE (10)

ABOUT RUTGERS

RECORD : 20-11, ACC 11-9 (8th)

: 20-11, ACC 11-9 (8th) NET RANKING : 30

: 30 NICKNAME : Scarlet Knights

: Scarlet Knights LEADING SCORER : Ron Harper, 12.1 ppg

: Ron Harper, 12.1 ppg COACH : Steve Pikiell

: Steve Pikiell NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 6 appearances; 5-7 record; 1 Final Four

ABOUT EAST TENNESSEE STATE

RECORD : 30-4, Southern 16-2 (1st)

: 30-4, Southern 16-2 (1st) NET RANKING : 36

: 36 NICKNAME : Buccaneers

: Buccaneers LEADING SCORER : Tray Boyd III, 13.6 ppg

: Tray Boyd III, 13.6 ppg COACH : Steve Forbes

: Steve Forbes NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 10 appearances; 2-10 record

CREIGHTON (2) vs. HOFSTRA (15)

ABOUT CREIGHTON

RECORD : 24-7, Big East 13-5 (2nd)

: 24-7, Big East 13-5 (2nd) NET RANKING : 11

: 11 NICKNAME : Bluejays

: Bluejays LEADING SCORER : Ty-Shon Alexander, 16.9 ppg

: Ty-Shon Alexander, 16.9 ppg COACH : Greg McDermott

: Greg McDermott NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 21 appearances; 12-22 record

ABOUT HOFSTRA

RECORD : 26-8, CAA 14-4 (1st)

: 26-8, CAA 14-4 (1st) NET RANKING : 118

: 118 NICKNAME : Pride

: Pride LEADING SCORER : Desure Buie, 18.2 ppg

: Desure Buie, 18.2 ppg COACH : Joe Mihalich

: Joe Mihalich NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 4 appearances; 0-4 record

BAYLOR (1) vs. WINTHROP (16)

ABOUT BAYLOR

RECORD : 26-4, Big 12 15-3 (2nd)

: 26-4, Big 12 15-3 (2nd) NET RANKING : 5

: 5 NICKNAME : Bears

: Bears LEADING SCORER : Jared Butler, 16 ppg

: Jared Butler, 16 ppg COACH : Scott Drew

: Scott Drew NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 12 appearances; 14-12 record; 2 Final Fours

ABOUT WINTHROP

RECORD : 24-10, Big South 15-3 (1st)

: 24-10, Big South 15-3 (1st) NET RANKING : 148

: 148 NICKNAME : Eagles

: Eagles LEADING SCORER : Hunter Hale, 13.9 ppg

: Hunter Hale, 13.9 ppg COACH : Pat Kelsey

: Pat Kelsey NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 10 appearances; 1-10 record

SAINT MARY’S (8) vs. UTAH STATE (9)

ABOUT SAINT MARY’S

RECORD : 26-8, WCC 11-5 (3rd)

: 26-8, WCC 11-5 (3rd) NET RANKING : 31

: 31 NICKNAME : Gaels

: Gaels LEADING SCORER : Jordan Ford, 21.9 ppg

: Jordan Ford, 21.9 ppg COACH : Randy Bennett

: Randy Bennett NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 10 appearances; 5-10 record

ABOUT UTAH STATE

RECORD : 26-8, Mountain West 12-6 (2nd)

: 26-8, Mountain West 12-6 (2nd) NET RANKING : 40

: 40 NICKNAME : Aggies

: Aggies LEADING SCORER : Sam Merrill, 19.7 ppg

: Sam Merrill, 19.7 ppg COACH : Craig Smith

: Craig Smith NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 21 appearances; 6-23 record

AUBURN (5) vs. LIBERTY (12)

ABOUT AUBURN

RECORD : 25-6, SEC 12-6 (2nd)

: 25-6, SEC 12-6 (2nd) NET RANKING : 27

: 27 NICKNAME : Tigers

: Tigers LEADING SCORER : Samir Doughty, 16.7 ppg

: Samir Doughty, 16.7 ppg COACH : Bruce Pearl

: Bruce Pearl NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 10 appearances; 17-10 record; 1 Final Four

ABOUT LIBERTY

RECORD : 30-4, Atlantic Sun 13-3 (1st)

: 30-4, Atlantic Sun 13-3 (1st) NET RANKING : 67

: 67 NICKNAME : Flames

: Flames LEADING SCORER : Caleb Homesley, 15.3 ppg

: Caleb Homesley, 15.3 ppg COACH : Rithie McKay

: Rithie McKay NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 4 appearances; 1-4 record

MARYLAND (4) vs. STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (13)

ABOUT MARYLAND

RECORD : 24-7, Big Ten 14-6 (1st)

: 24-7, Big Ten 14-6 (1st) NET RANKING : 18

: 18 NICKNAME : Terrapins

: Terrapins LEADING SCORER : Anthony Cowan Jr., 16.3 ppg

: Anthony Cowan Jr., 16.3 ppg COACH : Mark Turgeon

: Mark Turgeon NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 27 appearances; 41-26 record; 2 Final Fours; 1 championship

ABOUT STEPHEN F. AUSTIN

RECORD : 28-3, Southland 19-1 (1st)

: 28-3, Southland 19-1 (1st) NET RANKING : 77

: 77 NICKNAME : Lumberjacks

: Lumberjacks LEADING SCORER : Kevon Harris, 17.5 ppg

: Kevon Harris, 17.5 ppg COACH : Kyle Keller

: Kyle Keller NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 5 appearances; 2-5 record

ARIZONA (6) vs. WICHITA STATE (11)

ABOUT ARIZONA

RECORD : 21-11, Pac-12 10-8 (5th)

: 21-11, Pac-12 10-8 (5th) NET RANKING : 14

: 14 NICKNAME : Wildcats

: Wildcats LEADING SCORER : Zeke Ninaji, 16.1 ppg

: Zeke Ninaji, 16.1 ppg COACH : Sean Miller

: Sean Miller NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 33 appearances; 56-32 record; 4 Final Fours; 1 championship

ABOUT WICHITA STATE

RECORD : 23-8, AAC 11-7 (4th)

: 23-8, AAC 11-7 (4th) NET RANKING : 41

: 41 NICKNAME : Shockers

: Shockers LEADING SCORER : Jaime Echenique, 11.3 ppg

: Jaime Echenique, 11.3 ppg COACH : Gregg Marshall

: Gregg Marshall NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 15 appearances; 18-16 record; 2 Final Fours

MICHIGAN STATE (3) vs. BELMONT (14)

ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE

RECORD : 22-9, Big Ten 14-6 (2nd)

: 22-9, Big Ten 14-6 (2nd) NET RANKING : 7

: 7 NICKNAME : Spartans

: Spartans LEADING SCORER : Cassius Winston, 18.6 ppg

: Cassius Winston, 18.6 ppg COACH : Tom Izzo

: Tom Izzo NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 33 appearances; 69-32 record; 10 Final Fours; 2 championships

ABOUT BELMONT

RECORD : 26-7, OVC 15-3 (1st)

: 26-7, OVC 15-3 (1st) NET RANKING : 101

: 101 NICKNAME : Bruins

: Bruins LEADING SCORER : Adam Kunkel, 16.5 ppg

: Adam Kunkel, 16.5 ppg COACH : Rick Byrd

: Rick Byrd NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 8 appearances; 1-8 record

MARQUETTE (7) vs. OKLAHOMA (10)

ABOUT MARQUETTE

RECORD : 18-12, Big East 8-10 (6th)

: 18-12, Big East 8-10 (6th) NET RANKING : 26

: 26 NICKNAME : Golden Eagles

: Golden Eagles LEADING SCORER : Markus Howard, 27.8 ppg

: Markus Howard, 27.8 ppg COACH : Steve Wojciechowski

: Steve Wojciechowski NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 33 appearances; 40-35 record; 3 Final Fours; 1 championship

ABOUT OKLAHOMA

RECORD : 19-12, Big 12 9-9 (4th)

: 19-12, Big 12 9-9 (4th) NET RANKING : 46

: 46 NICKNAME : Sooners

: Sooners LEADING SCORER : Kristian Doolittle, 15.8 ppg

: Kristian Doolittle, 15.8 ppg COACH : Lon Kruger

: Lon Kruger NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 32 appearances; 42-32 record; 5 Final Fours

FLORIDA STATE (2) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (15)

ABOUT FLORIDA STATE

RECORD : 26-5, ACC 16-4 (1st)

: 26-5, ACC 16-4 (1st) NET RANKING : 10

: 10 NICKNAME : Seminoles

: Seminoles LEADING SCORER : Devin Vassell, 12.7 ppg

: Devin Vassell, 12.7 ppg COACH : Leonard Hamilton

: Leonard Hamilton NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 17 appearances; 21-17 record; 1 Final Four

ABOUT ARKANSAS-LITTLE ROCK

RECORD : 21-10, Sun Belt 15-5 (1st)

: 21-10, Sun Belt 15-5 (1st) NET RANKING : 140

: 140 NICKNAME : Trojans

: Trojans LEADING SCORER : Markquis Nowell, 17.2 ppg

: Markquis Nowell, 17.2 ppg COACH : Darrell Walker

: Darrell Walker NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 5 appearances; 2-5 record

DAYTON (1) vs. SIENA (16)

ABOUT DAYTON

RECORD : 29-2, Atlantic-10 18-0 (1st)

: 29-2, Atlantic-10 18-0 (1st) NET RANKING : 3

: 3 NICKNAME : Flyers

: Flyers LEADING SCORER : Obi Toppin, 20 ppg

: Obi Toppin, 20 ppg COACH : Anthony Grant

: Anthony Grant NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 18 appearances; 19-20 record; 1 Final Four

ABOUT SIENA

RECORD : 20-10, MAAC 15-5 (1st)

: 20-10, MAAC 15-5 (1st) NET RANKING : 151

: 151 NICKNAME : Saints

: Saints LEADING SCORER : Jalen Pickett, 15.1 ppg

: Jalen Pickett, 15.1 ppg COACH : Carmen Maciariello

: Carmen Maciariello NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 6 appearances; 4-6 record

IOWA (8) vs. FLORIDA (9)

ABOUT IOWA

RECORD : 20-11, Big Ten 11-9 (7th)

: 20-11, Big Ten 11-9 (7th) NET RANKING : 34

: 34 NICKNAME : Hawkeyes

: Hawkeyes LEADING SCORER : Luka Garza, 23.9 ppg

: Luka Garza, 23.9 ppg COACH : Fran McCaffery

: Fran McCaffery NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 26 appearances; 30-29 record; 3 Final Fours

ABOUT FLORIDA

RECORD : 19-12, SEC 11-7

: 19-12, SEC 11-7 NET RANKING : 29

: 29 NICKNAME : Gators

: Gators LEADING SCORER : Keyontae Jonson, 14 ppg

: Keyontae Jonson, 14 ppg COACH : Mike White

: Mike White NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 20 appearances; 44-18 record; 5 Final Fours; 2 championships

OHIO STATE (5) vs. N.C. STATE (12)

ABOUT OHIO STATE

RECORD : 21-10, Big Ten 1-9 (5th)

: 21-10, Big Ten 1-9 (5th) NET RANKING : 16

: 16 NICKNAME : Buckeyes

: Buckeyes LEADING SCORER : Kaleb Wesson, 14 ppg

: Kaleb Wesson, 14 ppg COACH : Chris Holtmann

: Chris Holtmann NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 29 appearances; 51-28 record; 10 Final Fours; 1 championship

ABOUT N.C. STATE

RECORD : 20-12; ACC, 10-10 (6th)

: 20-12; ACC, 10-10 (6th) NET RANKING : 53

: 53 NICKNAME : Wolfpack

: Wolfpack LEADING SCORER : CJ Bryce, 13.3 ppg

: CJ Bryce, 13.3 ppg COACH : Kevin Keatts

: Kevin Keatts NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 26 appearances; 37-25 record; 3 Final Four appearances; 2 championships

BUTLER (4) vs. VERMONT (13)

ABOUT BUTLER

RECORD : 22-9, Big East 10-8 (5th)

: 22-9, Big East 10-8 (5th) NET RANKING : 19

: 19 NICKNAME : Bulldogs

: Bulldogs LEADING SCORER : Kamar Baldwin, 16.2 ppg

: Kamar Baldwin, 16.2 ppg COACH : LaVall Jordan

: LaVall Jordan NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 16 appearances; 24-16 record; 2 Final Fours

ABOUT VERMONT

RECORD : 26-7, American East 14-2 (1st)

: 26-7, American East 14-2 (1st) NET RANKING : 79

: 79 NICKNAME : Catamounts

: Catamounts LEADING SCORER : Anthony Lamb

: Anthony Lamb COACH : John Becker

: John Becker NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 7 appearances; 2-7 record

HOUSTON (6) vs. XAVIER (11)

ABOUT HOUSTON

RECORD : 23-8, AAC 13-5 (1st)

: 23-8, AAC 13-5 (1st) NET RANKING : 20

: 20 NICKNAME : Cougars

: Cougars LEADING SCORER : Caleb Mills, 13.2 ppg

: Caleb Mills, 13.2 ppg NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 21 appearances; 29-26 record; 5 Final Fours

ABOUT XAVIER

RECORD : 19-13, Big East 8-10 (7th)

: 19-13, Big East 8-10 (7th) NET RANKING : 47

: 47 NICKNAME : Cougars

: Cougars LEADING SCORER : Naji Marshall, 16.8 ppg

: Naji Marshall, 16.8 ppg COACH : Travis Steele

: Travis Steele NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 28 appearances; 28-28 record

DUKE (3) vs. BRADLEY (14)

ABOUT DUKE

RECORD : 25-6, ACC 15-5 (2nd)

: 25-6, ACC 15-5 (2nd) NET RANKING : 6

: 6 NICKNAME : Blue Devils

: Blue Devils LEADING SCORER : Vernon Carey Jr, 17.8 ppg

: Vernon Carey Jr, 17.8 ppg COACH : Mike Krzyzewski

: Mike Krzyzewski NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 43 appearances; 114-38 record; 16 Final Fours; 5 championships

ABOUT BRADLEY

RECORD : 23-11, MVC 11-7 (3rd)

: 23-11, MVC 11-7 (3rd) NET RANKING : 102

: 102 NICKNAME : Braves

: Braves LEADING SCORER : Darrell Brown, 15.5 ppg

: Darrell Brown, 15.5 ppg COACH : Brian Wardle

: Brian Wardle NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 9 appearances; 11-9 record; 2 Final Fours

PENN STATE (7) vs. RICHMOND (10)

ABOUT PENN STATE

RECORD : 21-10, Big Ten 11-9 (6th)

: 21-10, Big Ten 11-9 (6th) NET RANKING : 35

: 35 NICKNAME : Nittany Lions

: Nittany Lions LEADING SCORER : Lamar Stevens, 17.6 ppg

: Lamar Stevens, 17.6 ppg COACH : Pat Chambers

: Pat Chambers NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 9 appearances; 9-11 record; 1 Final Four

ABOUT RICHMOND

RECORD : 24-7, Atlantic-10 14-4 (2nd)

: 24-7, Atlantic-10 14-4 (2nd) NET RANKING : 38

: 38 NICKNAME : Spiders

: Spiders LEADING SCORER : Blake Francis, 17.7 ppg

: Blake Francis, 17.7 ppg COACH : Chris Mooney

: Chris Mooney NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 9 appearances; 8-9 record

VILLANOVA (2) vs. NORTHERN KENTUCKY (15)

ABOUT VILLANOVA

RECORD : 24-7, Big East 13-5 (1st)

: 24-7, Big East 13-5 (1st) NET RANKING : 13

: 13 NICKNAME : Wildcats

: Wildcats LEADING SCORER : Saddiq Bey, 16.1 ppg

: Saddiq Bey, 16.1 ppg COACH : Jay Wright

: Jay Wright NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 38 appearances; 51-36 record; 5 Final Fours; 3 championships

ABOUT NORTHERN KENTUCKY

RECORD : 23-9, Horizon 135 (2nd)

: 23-9, Horizon 135 (2nd) NET RANKING : 150

: 150 NICKNAME : Norse

: Norse LEADING SCORER : Tyler Sharpe, 15.1 ppg

: Tyler Sharpe, 15.1 ppg COACH : Darrin Horn

: Darrin Horn NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 2 appearances; 0-2 record

GONZAGA (1) vs. PRAIRIE VIEW (16)

ABOUT GONZAGA

RECORD : 31-2, WCC 15-1 (1st)

: 31-2, WCC 15-1 (1st) NET RANKING : 1

: 1 NICKNAME : Bulldogs

: Bulldogs LEADING SCORER : Filip Petrusev, 17.5 ppg

: Filip Petrusev, 17.5 ppg COACH : Mark Few

: Mark Few NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 22 appearances; 34-22 record; 1 Final Four

ABOUT PRAIRIE VIEW

RECORD : 19-13, SWAC 14-4 (presumptive tournament champions)

: 19-13, SWAC 14-4 (presumptive tournament champions) NET RANKING : 201

: 201 MASCOT : Panthers

: Panthers LEADING SCORER : Devonte Patterson, 15.8 ppg

: Devonte Patterson, 15.8 ppg COACH : Byron Smith

: Byron Smith NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 1 appearances; 0-1 record

LSU (8) vs. TEXAS TECH (9)

ABOUT LSU

RECORD : 21-10, SEC 12-6 (3rd)

: 21-10, SEC 12-6 (3rd) NET RANKING : 28

: 28 NICKNAME : Tigers

: Tigers LEADING SCORER : Skylar Mays, 16.7 ppg

: Skylar Mays, 16.7 ppg COACH : Will Wade

: Will Wade NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 22 appearances; 26-25 record; 4 Final Fours

ABOUT TEXAS TECH

RECORD : 18-13, Big 12 9-9 (6th)

: 18-13, Big 12 9-9 (6th) NET RANKING : 22

: 22 NICKNAME : Red Raiders

: Red Raiders LEADING SCORER : Jami'us Ramsey, 15 ppg

: Jami'us Ramsey, 15 ppg COACH : Chris Beard

: Chris Beard NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 16 appearances; 14-17 record; 1 Final Four

WISCONSIN (5) vs. YALE (12)

ABOUT WISCONSIN

RECORD : 21-10, Big Ten 14-6 (3rd)

: 21-10, Big Ten 14-6 (3rd) NET RANKING : 23

: 23 NICKNAME : Badgers

: Badgers LEADING SCORER : Nate Reuvers, 13.1 ppg

: Nate Reuvers, 13.1 ppg COACH : Greg Gard

: Greg Gard NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 24 appearances; 38-23 record; 4 Final Fours; 1 championship

ABOUT YALE

RECORD : 23-7, Ivy 11-3 (1st)

: 23-7, Ivy 11-3 (1st) NET RANKING : 69

: 69 NICKNAME : Bulldogs

: Bulldogs LEADING SCORER : Paul Atkinson, 17.6 ppg

: Paul Atkinson, 17.6 ppg COACH : James Jones

: James Jones NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 5 appearances; 1-6 record

OREGON (4) vs. NORTH TEXAS (13)

ABOUT OREGON

RECORD : 24-7, Pac-12 13-5 (1st)

: 24-7, Pac-12 13-5 (1st) NET RANKING : 12

: 12 NICKNAME : Ducks

: Ducks LEADING SCORER : Payton Pritchard, 20.5 ppg

: Payton Pritchard, 20.5 ppg COACH : Dana Altman

: Dana Altman NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 16 appearances; 25-15 record; 2 Final Fours; 1 championship

ABOUT NORTH TEXAS

RECORD : 20-11, C-USA 14-4 (1st)

: 20-11, C-USA 14-4 (1st) NET RANKING : 95

: 95 NICKNAME : Mean Green

: Mean Green LEADING SCORER : Javion Hamlet, 14.6 ppg

: Javion Hamlet, 14.6 ppg COACH : Grant McCasland

: Grant McCasland NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 3 appearances; 0-3 record

BYU (6) vs. NORTHERN IOWA (11)

ABOUT BYU

RECORD : 24-8, WCC 13-3 (2nd)

: 24-8, WCC 13-3 (2nd) NET RANKING : 9

: 9 NICKNAME : Cougars

: Cougars LEADING SCORER : Jake Toolson, 15.2 ppg

: Jake Toolson, 15.2 ppg COACH : Mark Pope

: Mark Pope NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 29 appearances; 15-32 record

ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA

RECORD : 25-6, MVC 14-4 (1st)

: 25-6, MVC 14-4 (1st) NET RANKING : 48

: 48 NICKNAME : Panthers

: Panthers LEADING SCORER : AJ Green, 19.7 ppg

: AJ Green, 19.7 ppg COACH : Ben Jacobson

: Ben Jacobson NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 8 appearances; 5-8 record

SETON HALL (3) vs. NEW MEXICO STATE (14)

ABOUT SETON HALL

RECORD : 21-9, Big East 13-5 (3rd)

: 21-9, Big East 13-5 (3rd) NET RANKING : 15

: 15 NICKNAME : Pirates

: Pirates LEADING SCORER : Myles Powell, 21 ppg

: Myles Powell, 21 ppg COACH : Kevin Willard

: Kevin Willard NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 13 appearances; 16-13 record; 1 Final Four

ABOUT NEW MEXICO STATE

RECORD : 25-6, WAC 16-0 (1st)

: 25-6, WAC 16-0 (1st) NET RANKING : 104

: 104 NICKNAME : Aggies

: Aggies LEADING SCORER : Trevelin Queen, 13.2 ppg

: Trevelin Queen, 13.2 ppg COACH : Chris Jans

: Chris Jans NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 22 appearances; 7-24 record; 1 Final Four

COLORADO (7) vs. ILLINOIS (10)

ABOUT COLORADO

RECORD : 21-11, Pac-12 10-8 (6th)

: 21-11, Pac-12 10-8 (6th) NET RANKING : 25

: 25 NICKNAME : Buffaloes

: Buffaloes LEADING SCORER : McKinley Wright, 14.4 ppg

: McKinley Wright, 14.4 ppg COACH : Tad Boyle

: Tad Boyle NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 14 appearances; 10-16 record; 2 Final Fours

ABOUT ILLINOIS

RECORD : 21-10, Big Ten 13-7 (4th)

: 21-10, Big Ten 13-7 (4th) NET RANKING : 39

: 39 NICKNAME : Fighting Illini

: Fighting Illini LEADING SCORER : Ayo Dosunmu, 16.6 ppg

: Ayo Dosunmu, 16.6 ppg COACH : Brad Underwood

: Brad Underwood NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 30 appearances; 40-31 record; 5 Final Fours

SAN DIEGO STATE (2) vs. EASTERN WASHINGTON (15)

ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE

RECORD : 30-2, Mountain West 17-1 (1st)

: 30-2, Mountain West 17-1 (1st) NET RANKING : 4

: 4 NICKNAME : Aztecs

: Aztecs LEADING SCORER : Malachi Flynn, 17.6 ppg

: Malachi Flynn, 17.6 ppg COACH : Brian Dutcher

: Brian Dutcher NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 12 appearances; 6-12 record

ABOUT EASTERN WASHINGTON