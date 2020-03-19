It's finally here. The day that isn't. The March Madness that's replaced by the madness that's surrounded the coronavirus pandemic in Louisiana and around the nation.
But social distancing can't stop you from playing this year's NCAA Tournament out in your head, and this will help you do just that.
Earlier this week we asked you to vote on the First Four matchups for the men's tournament to set the full Round of 64. We used those results to create The Advocate reader bracket, which will be the basis for the matchups over the remaining rounds.
We'll also include a bracket of simulated matchups -- the winner being whichever team has more wins in a best-of-three sim formate -- via whatifsports' online simulator.
The NCAA opted not to release an official bracket after canceling its annual tournament alongside virtually all sporting events amid the coronavirus crisis. The Advocate sports writer Sheldon Mickles set the field for bracket below (click here to see how he made his picks).
There'll be another bracket, filled out by my non-bracketologist self, to compare and see how each field stacks up.
Scroll below for the First Four results and each bracket. Continue downpage to find quick breakdowns for each of the Round of 64 matchups and polls to pick the winner for each, which will be used to advance the Reader Bracket to the Round of 32.
FIRST FOUR RESULTS
READER BRACKET
(winner needs 50.1% or more)
- N.C. State (72%) beats Cincinnati
- Boston University (62%) beats Robert Morris 24
- Prairie View 53% beats N.C. Central
- Arizona State (73%) beats Indiana
WHAT-IF SIM BRACKET
(Each matchup simulated three times here; W/L breakdown for advancing team in parentheses)
- Cincinnati beats N.C. State (WLW)
- N.C. Central beats Prairie View (LWW)
- Boston University beats Robert Morris (WLW)
- Arizona State beats Indiana (LWW)
MY BRACKET
- THE GAME: N.C. State beats Cincinnati
- THE WHY: ACC > AAC
THE GAME: Robert Morris beats Boston University
- THE WHY: I know a guy named Rob Morris. He’s a good guy. That’s the reason.
THE GAME: Prairie View beats N.C. Central
- THE WHY: I’ll be honest, I know nothing about either of these teams. Do you? But Prairie View sounds pleasant and we could all use a bit of that these days.
THE GAME: Arizona State beats Indiana
- THE WHY: The Hurley coaching tree is one of the low-key best there is around college basketball and Bobby is no exception.
ROUND OF 64 MATCHUPS
(poll for each below team breakdowns)
JUMP TO INDIVIDUAL MATCHUPS BY CLICKING LINKS IN LIST BELOW
KANSAS (1) vs. BOSTON UNIVERSITY (16)
VIRGINIA (8) vs. PROVIDENCE (9)
WEST VIRGINIA (5) vs. ARIZONA STATE (12)
MICHIGAN (6) vs. STANFORD (11)
LOUISVILLE (3) vs. UC IRVINE (14)
RUTGERS (7) vs. EAST TENNESSEE STATE (10)
CREIGHTON (2) vs. HOFSTRA (15)
BAYLOR (1) vs. WINTHROP (16)
SAINT MARY’S (8) vs. UTAH STATE (9)
AUBURN (5) vs. LIBERTY (12)
MARYLAND (4) vs. STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (13)
ARIZONA (6) vs. WICHITA STATE (11)
MICHIGAN STATE (3) vs. BELMONT (14)
MARQUETTE (7) vs. OKLAHOMA (10)
FLORIDA STATE (2) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (15)
DAYTON (1) vs. SIENA (16)
IOWA (8) vs. FLORIDA (9)
OHIO STATE (5) vs. N.C. STATE (12)
BUTLER (4) vs. VERMONT (13)
HOUSTON (6) vs. XAVIER (11)
DUKE (3) vs. BRADLEY (14)
PENN STATE (7) vs. RICHMOND (10)
VILLANOVA (2) vs. NORTHERN KENTUCKY (15)
GONZAGA (1) vs. PRAIRIE VIEW (16)
LSU (8) vs. TEXAS TECH (9)
WISCONSIN (5) vs. YALE (12)
OREGON (4) vs. NORTH TEXAS (13)
BYU (6) vs. NORTHERN IOWA (11)
SETON HALL (3) vs. NEW MEXICO STATE (14)
COLORADO (7) vs. ILLINOIS (10)
SAN DIEGO STATE (2) vs. EASTERN WASHINGTON (15)
KANSAS (1) vs. BOSTON UNIVERSITY (16)
ABOUT KANSAS
- RECORD: 28-3, Big 12 17-1 (1st)
- NET RANKING: 2
- NICKNAME: Jayhawks
- LEADING SCORER: Devon Dotson, 18.1 ppg
- COACH: Bill Self
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 46 appearances; 103-45 record; 14 Final Fours; 3 championships
BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- RECORD: 21-13, Patriots 12-6 (2nd)
- NET RANKING: 160
- NICKNAME: Terriers
- LEADING SCORER: Max Mahoney, 15.5 ppg
- COACH: Joe Jones
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 7 appearances; 2-7 record
KANSAS (1) vs. BOSTON UNIVERSITY (16)
VIRGINIA (8) vs. PROVIDENCE (9)
ABOUT VIRGINIA
- RECORD: 23-7, AAC 155-5 (4th)
- NET RANKING: 44
- NICKNAME: Cavaliers
- LEADING SCORER: Mamadi Diakite, 13.7 ppg
- COACH: Tony Bennett
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 23 appearances; 35-22 record; 3 Final Fours; 1 championship (2019)
ABOUT PROVIDENCE
- RECORD: 19-12, Big East 12-6 (4th)
- NET RANKING: 37
- NICKNAME: Friars
- LEADING SCORER: Alpha Diallo, 14.1 ppg
- COACH: Ed Cooley
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 20 appearances; 15-21 record; 2 Final Fours
VIRGINIA (8) vs. PROVIDENCE (9)
WEST VIRGINIA (5) vs. ARIZONA STATE (12)
ABOUT WEST VIRGINIA
- RECORD: 21-10, Big 12 9-9 (3rd)
- NET RANKING: 17
- NICKNAME: Mountaineers
- LEADING SCORER: Oscar Tshiebewe, 11.2 ppg
- COACH: Bob Huggins
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 29 appearances; 31-29 record; 2 Final Fours
ABOUT ARIZONA STATE
- RECORD: 20-11, Pac-12, 11-7 (4th)
- NET RANKING: 54
- NICKNAME: Sun Devils
- LEADING SCORER: Remy Martin, 19.1 ppg
- COACH: Bobby Hurley
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 15 appearances; 12-16 record
WEST VIRGINIA (5) vs. ARIZONA STATE (12)
KENTUCKY (4) vs. AKRON (13)
ABOUT KENTUCKY
- RECORD: 25-6, SEC 15-3 (1st)
- NET RANKING: 21
- NICKNAME: Wildcats
- LEADING SCORER: Immanuel Quickley, 16.1 ppg
- COACH: John Calipari
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 58 appearances; 131-53 record; 17 Final Fours; 8 championships
ABOUT AKRON
- RECORD: 24-7, MAC 14-4
- NET RANKING: 73
- NICKNAME: Zips
- LEADING SCORER: Loren Cristian Jackson, 19.8 ppg
- COACH: John Groce
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 4 appearances, 0-4 record
KENTUCKY (4) vs. AKRON (13)
MICHIGAN (6) vs. STANFORD (11)
ABOUT MICHIGAN
- RECORD: 19-12, Big Ten 10-10 (9th)
- NET RANKING: 24
- NICKNAME: Wolverines
- LEADING SCORER: Zavier Simpson, 12.9 ppg
- COACH: Juwan Howard
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 26 appearances, 53-24 record; 6 Final Fours; 1 championship
ABOUT STANFORD
- RECORD: 20-12, Pac-12 9-9 (7th)
- NET RANKING: 33
- NICKNAME: Cardinal
- LEADING SCORER: Oscar da Silva, 15.7 ppg
- COACH: Jerod Haase
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 17 appearances; 23-16 record; 2 Final Fours; 1 championship
MICHIGAN (6) vs. STANFORD (11)
LOUISVILLE (3) vs. UC IRVINE (14)
ABOUT LOUISVILLE
- RECORD: 24-7, ACC 15-5 (2rd)
- NET RANKING: 8
- NICKNAME: Cardinals
- LEADING SCORER: Jordan Nwora, 18 ppg
- COACH: Chris Mack
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 39 appearances; 60-40 record; 8 Final Fours; 2 championships
ABOUT UC IRVINE
- RECORD: 21-11, Big West 13-3 (1st)
- NET RANKING: 114
- NICKNAME: Anteaters
- LEADING SCORER: Collin Welp, 13 ppg
- COACH: Russell Turner
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 2 appearances; 1-2 record
LOUISVILLE (3) vs. UC IRVINE (14)
RUTGERS (7) vs. EAST TENNESSEE STATE (10)
ABOUT RUTGERS
- RECORD: 20-11, ACC 11-9 (8th)
- NET RANKING: 30
- NICKNAME: Scarlet Knights
- LEADING SCORER: Ron Harper, 12.1 ppg
- COACH: Steve Pikiell
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 6 appearances; 5-7 record; 1 Final Four
ABOUT EAST TENNESSEE STATE
- RECORD: 30-4, Southern 16-2 (1st)
- NET RANKING: 36
- NICKNAME: Buccaneers
- LEADING SCORER: Tray Boyd III, 13.6 ppg
- COACH: Steve Forbes
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 10 appearances; 2-10 record
RUTGERS (7) vs. EAST TENNESSEE STATE (11)
CREIGHTON (2) vs. HOFSTRA (15)
ABOUT CREIGHTON
- RECORD: 24-7, Big East 13-5 (2nd)
- NET RANKING: 11
- NICKNAME: Bluejays
- LEADING SCORER: Ty-Shon Alexander, 16.9 ppg
- COACH: Greg McDermott
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 21 appearances; 12-22 record
ABOUT HOFSTRA
- RECORD: 26-8, CAA 14-4 (1st)
- NET RANKING: 118
- NICKNAME: Pride
- LEADING SCORER: Desure Buie, 18.2 ppg
- COACH: Joe Mihalich
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 4 appearances; 0-4 record
CREIGHTON (2) vs. HOFSTRA (15)
BAYLOR (1) vs. WINTHROP (16)
ABOUT BAYLOR
- RECORD: 26-4, Big 12 15-3 (2nd)
- NET RANKING: 5
- NICKNAME: Bears
- LEADING SCORER: Jared Butler, 16 ppg
- COACH: Scott Drew
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 12 appearances; 14-12 record; 2 Final Fours
ABOUT WINTHROP
- RECORD: 24-10, Big South 15-3 (1st)
- NET RANKING: 148
- NICKNAME: Eagles
- LEADING SCORER: Hunter Hale, 13.9 ppg
- COACH: Pat Kelsey
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 10 appearances; 1-10 record
BAYLOR (1) vs. WINTHROP (16)
SAINT MARY’S (8) vs. UTAH STATE (9)
ABOUT SAINT MARY’S
- RECORD: 26-8, WCC 11-5 (3rd)
- NET RANKING: 31
- NICKNAME: Gaels
- LEADING SCORER: Jordan Ford, 21.9 ppg
- COACH: Randy Bennett
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 10 appearances; 5-10 record
ABOUT UTAH STATE
- RECORD: 26-8, Mountain West 12-6 (2nd)
- NET RANKING: 40
- NICKNAME: Aggies
- LEADING SCORER: Sam Merrill, 19.7 ppg
- COACH: Craig Smith
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 21 appearances; 6-23 record
SAINT MARY'S (8) vs. UTAH STATE (9)
AUBURN (5) vs. LIBERTY (12)
ABOUT AUBURN
- RECORD: 25-6, SEC 12-6 (2nd)
- NET RANKING: 27
- NICKNAME: Tigers
- LEADING SCORER: Samir Doughty, 16.7 ppg
- COACH: Bruce Pearl
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 10 appearances; 17-10 record; 1 Final Four
ABOUT LIBERTY
- RECORD: 30-4, Atlantic Sun 13-3 (1st)
- NET RANKING: 67
- NICKNAME: Flames
- LEADING SCORER: Caleb Homesley, 15.3 ppg
- COACH: Rithie McKay
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 4 appearances; 1-4 record
AUBURN (5) vs. LIBERTY (12)
MARYLAND (4) vs. STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (13)
ABOUT MARYLAND
- RECORD: 24-7, Big Ten 14-6 (1st)
- NET RANKING: 18
- NICKNAME: Terrapins
- LEADING SCORER: Anthony Cowan Jr., 16.3 ppg
- COACH: Mark Turgeon
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 27 appearances; 41-26 record; 2 Final Fours; 1 championship
ABOUT STEPHEN F. AUSTIN
- RECORD: 28-3, Southland 19-1 (1st)
- NET RANKING: 77
- NICKNAME: Lumberjacks
- LEADING SCORER: Kevon Harris, 17.5 ppg
- COACH: Kyle Keller
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 5 appearances; 2-5 record
MARYLAND (4) vs. STEPHEN F. AUSTIN (13)
ARIZONA (6) vs. WICHITA STATE (11)
ABOUT ARIZONA
- RECORD: 21-11, Pac-12 10-8 (5th)
- NET RANKING: 14
- NICKNAME: Wildcats
- LEADING SCORER: Zeke Ninaji, 16.1 ppg
- COACH: Sean Miller
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 33 appearances; 56-32 record; 4 Final Fours; 1 championship
ABOUT WICHITA STATE
- RECORD: 23-8, AAC 11-7 (4th)
- NET RANKING: 41
- NICKNAME: Shockers
- LEADING SCORER: Jaime Echenique, 11.3 ppg
- COACH: Gregg Marshall
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 15 appearances; 18-16 record; 2 Final Fours
ARIZONA (6) vs. WICHITA STATE (11)
MICHIGAN STATE (3) vs. BELMONT (14)
ABOUT MICHIGAN STATE
- RECORD: 22-9, Big Ten 14-6 (2nd)
- NET RANKING: 7
- NICKNAME: Spartans
- LEADING SCORER: Cassius Winston, 18.6 ppg
- COACH: Tom Izzo
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 33 appearances; 69-32 record; 10 Final Fours; 2 championships
ABOUT BELMONT
- RECORD: 26-7, OVC 15-3 (1st)
- NET RANKING: 101
- NICKNAME: Bruins
- LEADING SCORER: Adam Kunkel, 16.5 ppg
- COACH: Rick Byrd
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 8 appearances; 1-8 record
MICHIGAN STATE (3) vs. BELMONT (14)
MARQUETTE (7) vs. OKLAHOMA (10)
ABOUT MARQUETTE
- RECORD: 18-12, Big East 8-10 (6th)
- NET RANKING: 26
- NICKNAME: Golden Eagles
- LEADING SCORER: Markus Howard, 27.8 ppg
- COACH: Steve Wojciechowski
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 33 appearances; 40-35 record; 3 Final Fours; 1 championship
ABOUT OKLAHOMA
- RECORD: 19-12, Big 12 9-9 (4th)
- NET RANKING: 46
- NICKNAME: Sooners
- LEADING SCORER: Kristian Doolittle, 15.8 ppg
- COACH: Lon Kruger
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 32 appearances; 42-32 record; 5 Final Fours
MARQUETTE (7) vs. OKLAHOMA (10)
FLORIDA STATE (2) vs. Arkansas-Little Rock (15)
ABOUT FLORIDA STATE
- RECORD: 26-5, ACC 16-4 (1st)
- NET RANKING: 10
- NICKNAME: Seminoles
- LEADING SCORER: Devin Vassell, 12.7 ppg
- COACH: Leonard Hamilton
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 17 appearances; 21-17 record; 1 Final Four
ABOUT ARKANSAS-LITTLE ROCK
- RECORD: 21-10, Sun Belt 15-5 (1st)
- NET RANKING: 140
- NICKNAME: Trojans
- LEADING SCORER: Markquis Nowell, 17.2 ppg
- COACH: Darrell Walker
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 5 appearances; 2-5 record
FLORIDA STATE (2) vs. ARKANSAS-LITTLE ROCK (15)
DAYTON (1) vs. SIENA (16)
ABOUT DAYTON
- RECORD: 29-2, Atlantic-10 18-0 (1st)
- NET RANKING: 3
- NICKNAME: Flyers
- LEADING SCORER: Obi Toppin, 20 ppg
- COACH: Anthony Grant
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 18 appearances; 19-20 record; 1 Final Four
ABOUT SIENA
- RECORD: 20-10, MAAC 15-5 (1st)
- NET RANKING: 151
- NICKNAME: Saints
- LEADING SCORER: Jalen Pickett, 15.1 ppg
- COACH: Carmen Maciariello
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 6 appearances; 4-6 record
DAYTON (1) vs. SIENA (16)
IOWA (8) vs. FLORIDA (9)
ABOUT IOWA
- RECORD: 20-11, Big Ten 11-9 (7th)
- NET RANKING: 34
- NICKNAME: Hawkeyes
- LEADING SCORER: Luka Garza, 23.9 ppg
- COACH: Fran McCaffery
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 26 appearances; 30-29 record; 3 Final Fours
ABOUT FLORIDA
- RECORD: 19-12, SEC 11-7
- NET RANKING: 29
- NICKNAME: Gators
- LEADING SCORER: Keyontae Jonson, 14 ppg
- COACH: Mike White
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 20 appearances; 44-18 record; 5 Final Fours; 2 championships
IOWA (8) vs. FLORIDA (9)
OHIO STATE (5) vs. N.C. STATE (12)
ABOUT OHIO STATE
- RECORD: 21-10, Big Ten 1-9 (5th)
- NET RANKING: 16
- NICKNAME: Buckeyes
- LEADING SCORER: Kaleb Wesson, 14 ppg
- COACH: Chris Holtmann
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 29 appearances; 51-28 record; 10 Final Fours; 1 championship
ABOUT N.C. STATE
- RECORD: 20-12; ACC, 10-10 (6th)
- NET RANKING: 53
- NICKNAME: Wolfpack
- LEADING SCORER: CJ Bryce, 13.3 ppg
- COACH: Kevin Keatts
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 26 appearances; 37-25 record; 3 Final Four appearances; 2 championships
OHIO STATE (5) vs. N.C. STATE (12)
BUTLER (4) vs. VERMONT (13)
ABOUT BUTLER
- RECORD: 22-9, Big East 10-8 (5th)
- NET RANKING: 19
- NICKNAME: Bulldogs
- LEADING SCORER: Kamar Baldwin, 16.2 ppg
- COACH: LaVall Jordan
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 16 appearances; 24-16 record; 2 Final Fours
ABOUT VERMONT
- RECORD: 26-7, American East 14-2 (1st)
- NET RANKING: 79
- NICKNAME: Catamounts
- LEADING SCORER: Anthony Lamb
- COACH: John Becker
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 7 appearances; 2-7 record
BUTLER (4) vs. VERMONT (13)
HOUSTON (6) vs. XAVIER (11)
ABOUT HOUSTON
- RECORD: 23-8, AAC 13-5 (1st)
- NET RANKING: 20
- NICKNAME: Cougars
- LEADING SCORER: Caleb Mills, 13.2 ppg
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 21 appearances; 29-26 record; 5 Final Fours
ABOUT XAVIER
- RECORD: 19-13, Big East 8-10 (7th)
- NET RANKING: 47
- NICKNAME: Cougars
- LEADING SCORER: Naji Marshall, 16.8 ppg
- COACH: Travis Steele
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 28 appearances; 28-28 record
HOUSTON (6) vs. XAVIER (11)
DUKE (3) vs. BRADLEY (14)
ABOUT DUKE
- RECORD: 25-6, ACC 15-5 (2nd)
- NET RANKING: 6
- NICKNAME: Blue Devils
- LEADING SCORER: Vernon Carey Jr, 17.8 ppg
- COACH: Mike Krzyzewski
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 43 appearances; 114-38 record; 16 Final Fours; 5 championships
ABOUT BRADLEY
- RECORD: 23-11, MVC 11-7 (3rd)
- NET RANKING: 102
- NICKNAME: Braves
- LEADING SCORER: Darrell Brown, 15.5 ppg
- COACH: Brian Wardle
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 9 appearances; 11-9 record; 2 Final Fours
DUKE (3) vs. BRADLEY (14)
PENN STATE (7) vs. RICHMOND (10)
ABOUT PENN STATE
- RECORD: 21-10, Big Ten 11-9 (6th)
- NET RANKING: 35
- NICKNAME: Nittany Lions
- LEADING SCORER: Lamar Stevens, 17.6 ppg
- COACH: Pat Chambers
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 9 appearances; 9-11 record; 1 Final Four
ABOUT RICHMOND
- RECORD: 24-7, Atlantic-10 14-4 (2nd)
- NET RANKING: 38
- NICKNAME: Spiders
- LEADING SCORER: Blake Francis, 17.7 ppg
- COACH: Chris Mooney
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 9 appearances; 8-9 record
PENN STATE (7) vs. RICHMOND (10)
VILLANOVA (2) vs. NORTHERN KENTUCKY (15)
ABOUT VILLANOVA
- RECORD: 24-7, Big East 13-5 (1st)
- NET RANKING: 13
- NICKNAME: Wildcats
- LEADING SCORER: Saddiq Bey, 16.1 ppg
- COACH: Jay Wright
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 38 appearances; 51-36 record; 5 Final Fours; 3 championships
ABOUT NORTHERN KENTUCKY
- RECORD: 23-9, Horizon 135 (2nd)
- NET RANKING: 150
- NICKNAME: Norse
- LEADING SCORER: Tyler Sharpe, 15.1 ppg
- COACH: Darrin Horn
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 2 appearances; 0-2 record
VILLANOVA (2) vs. NORTHERN KENTUCKY (15)
GONZAGA (1) vs. PRAIRIE VIEW (16)
ABOUT GONZAGA
- RECORD: 31-2, WCC 15-1 (1st)
- NET RANKING: 1
- NICKNAME: Bulldogs
- LEADING SCORER: Filip Petrusev, 17.5 ppg
- COACH: Mark Few
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 22 appearances; 34-22 record; 1 Final Four
ABOUT PRAIRIE VIEW
- RECORD: 19-13, SWAC 14-4 (presumptive tournament champions)
- NET RANKING: 201
- MASCOT: Panthers
- LEADING SCORER: Devonte Patterson, 15.8 ppg
- COACH: Byron Smith
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 1 appearances; 0-1 record
GONZAGA (1) vs. PRAIRIE VIEW (16)
LSU (8) vs. TEXAS TECH (9)
ABOUT LSU
- RECORD: 21-10, SEC 12-6 (3rd)
- NET RANKING: 28
- NICKNAME: Tigers
- LEADING SCORER: Skylar Mays, 16.7 ppg
- COACH: Will Wade
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 22 appearances; 26-25 record; 4 Final Fours
ABOUT TEXAS TECH
- RECORD: 18-13, Big 12 9-9 (6th)
- NET RANKING: 22
- NICKNAME: Red Raiders
- LEADING SCORER: Jami'us Ramsey, 15 ppg
- COACH: Chris Beard
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 16 appearances; 14-17 record; 1 Final Four
LSU (8) vs. TEXAS TECH (9)
WISCONSIN (5) vs. YALE (12)
ABOUT WISCONSIN
- RECORD: 21-10, Big Ten 14-6 (3rd)
- NET RANKING: 23
- NICKNAME: Badgers
- LEADING SCORER: Nate Reuvers, 13.1 ppg
- COACH: Greg Gard
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 24 appearances; 38-23 record; 4 Final Fours; 1 championship
ABOUT YALE
- RECORD: 23-7, Ivy 11-3 (1st)
- NET RANKING: 69
- NICKNAME: Bulldogs
- LEADING SCORER: Paul Atkinson, 17.6 ppg
- COACH: James Jones
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 5 appearances; 1-6 record
WISCONSIN (5) vs. YALE (12)
OREGON (4) vs. NORTH TEXAS (13)
ABOUT OREGON
- RECORD: 24-7, Pac-12 13-5 (1st)
- NET RANKING: 12
- NICKNAME: Ducks
- LEADING SCORER: Payton Pritchard, 20.5 ppg
- COACH: Dana Altman
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 16 appearances; 25-15 record; 2 Final Fours; 1 championship
ABOUT NORTH TEXAS
- RECORD: 20-11, C-USA 14-4 (1st)
- NET RANKING: 95
- NICKNAME: Mean Green
- LEADING SCORER: Javion Hamlet, 14.6 ppg
- COACH: Grant McCasland
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 3 appearances; 0-3 record
OREGON (4) vs. NORTH TEXAS (13)
BYU (6) vs. NORTHERN IOWA (11)
ABOUT BYU
- RECORD: 24-8, WCC 13-3 (2nd)
- NET RANKING: 9
- NICKNAME: Cougars
- LEADING SCORER: Jake Toolson, 15.2 ppg
- COACH: Mark Pope
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 29 appearances; 15-32 record
ABOUT NORTHERN IOWA
- RECORD: 25-6, MVC 14-4 (1st)
- NET RANKING: 48
- NICKNAME: Panthers
- LEADING SCORER: AJ Green, 19.7 ppg
- COACH: Ben Jacobson
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 8 appearances; 5-8 record
BYU (6) vs. NORTHERN IOWA (11)
SETON HALL (3) vs. NEW MEXICO STATE (14)
ABOUT SETON HALL
- RECORD: 21-9, Big East 13-5 (3rd)
- NET RANKING: 15
- NICKNAME: Pirates
- LEADING SCORER: Myles Powell, 21 ppg
- COACH: Kevin Willard
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 13 appearances; 16-13 record; 1 Final Four
ABOUT NEW MEXICO STATE
- RECORD: 25-6, WAC 16-0 (1st)
- NET RANKING: 104
- NICKNAME: Aggies
- LEADING SCORER: Trevelin Queen, 13.2 ppg
- COACH: Chris Jans
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 22 appearances; 7-24 record; 1 Final Four
SETON HALL (3) vs. NEW MEXICO STATE (14)
COLORADO (7) vs. ILLINOIS (10)
ABOUT COLORADO
- RECORD: 21-11, Pac-12 10-8 (6th)
- NET RANKING: 25
- NICKNAME: Buffaloes
- LEADING SCORER: McKinley Wright, 14.4 ppg
- COACH: Tad Boyle
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 14 appearances; 10-16 record; 2 Final Fours
ABOUT ILLINOIS
- RECORD: 21-10, Big Ten 13-7 (4th)
- NET RANKING: 39
- NICKNAME: Fighting Illini
- LEADING SCORER: Ayo Dosunmu, 16.6 ppg
- COACH: Brad Underwood
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 30 appearances; 40-31 record; 5 Final Fours
SAN DIEGO STATE (2) vs. EASTERN WASHINGTON (15)
ABOUT SAN DIEGO STATE
- RECORD: 30-2, Mountain West 17-1 (1st)
- NET RANKING: 4
- NICKNAME: Aztecs
- LEADING SCORER: Malachi Flynn, 17.6 ppg
- COACH: Brian Dutcher
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 12 appearances; 6-12 record
ABOUT EASTERN WASHINGTON
- RECORD: 23-8, Big Sky 16-4 (1st)
- NET RANKING: 125
- NICKNAME: Eagles
- LEADING SCORER: Jacob Davison, 18.4 ppg
- COACH: Shantay Legans
- NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY: 2 appearances; 0-2 record